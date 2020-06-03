Meghan Markle Thinks It's a 'Slap in the Face' the Palace Rushes To Defend Kate Middleton

As most royal fans know, recently Tatler magazine ran a pretty scathing article about Kate Middleton. Amongst other things, the article said that the duchess feels "trapped and exhausted" in her role. After the piece was published, Kate -- and the palace -- hit back at the mag with both a statement and a legal letter. And, according to the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle isn't here for that. 

  • ICYMI, after the article about the duchess ran, the palace released a statement, coming to her defense. 

    "This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication," a spokesperson for the palace said in a statement shortly after the article was released.

    As many people know, it's pretty rare for the palace to hit back after an unflattering article is written about a member of the royal family ... which is precisely why Meghan is reportedly annoyed.

  • According to the Daily Mail, Meghan thinks the palace's statement pretty much sums her time up as a working royal. 

    "Meghan said Kensington Palace never once came to her defense when she was being shredded by the media," a source close to the Duchess of Sussex told the Daily Mail. "Now Kate gets a bit of negative press, and the palace comes out in less than 24 hours to rebuke the claims made against her."

    Well, she's not exactly wrong.

  • Apparently, the Duchess of Sussex also thinks Kensington Palace's remarks are a 'slap in the face' to both her and Prince Harry.  

    "This is really a slap in the face for Harry because he repeatedly asked for an updated, revised media policy or at least a conversation about his concerns," the insider said. "All fell on deaf ears and then Kate comes along, snaps her fingers and gets an outpouring of support." 

    Again, that's pretty accurate. During Meghan's time as a working royal, there were countless negative articles written about her, and the palace always stayed mum.

  • All of this said, this may go to show that Meghan and Harry's decision to step down was the right one. 

    "Meghan says it's just so telling," the source said. "She explained this was one of the main reasons why she and Harry said their goodbyes to royal life ... the lack of support and complete disregard for the pain and anguish Meghan suffered while being crucified by the media."

    The insider added, "Meghan said rather than backing her, she was made to feel like she was asking too much, expecting too much, when all she wanted was support from the powers that be."

  • Although we'll never know if Meghan actually said these things, it's hard not to agree with the sentiment. 

    Throughout her entire time as a working royal, nobody ever came out to speak on Meghan's behalf or come to her defense -- and again, there were a lot of nasty articles written about her. 

    Of course, we'll never know exactly what went on behind closed doors, but as an outsider looking in, this definitely isn't a good look for the palace.

