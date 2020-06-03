Meghan Markle Thinks It's a 'Slap in the Face' the Palace Rushes To Defend Kate Middleton

ICYMI, after the article about the duchess ran, the palace released a statement, coming to her defense.

"This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication," a spokesperson for the palace said in a statement shortly after the article was released.

As many people know, it's pretty rare for the palace to hit back after an unflattering article is written about a member of the royal family ... which is precisely why Meghan is reportedly annoyed.

