Coroner Reveals Cause of 'Twilight' Star Gregory Tyree Boyce's Death

The days following the death of Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, were shrouded in mystery. Shortly after the couple were found dead in their Las Vegas home, people started speculating about the cause of death, but authorities shared very little information with the public -- until now.
Gregory and Natalie were found dead on May 13 by Gregory's cousin.
An unnamed source told E! News: "Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them."
Even though Greg's residence was technically in Las Vegas, he frequently traveled back and forth to Los Angeles for work and to visit his daughter.
People immediately started speculating about the cause of death.
There were conflicting theories, though. Although his mother said that Gregory had been known to do drugs, his brother, Chris Wayne, had a different story.
"He was very into his health. He watched his meat intake. He would always talk to me about macros and exercise," Wayne told the Sun.
"He would give me recipes for juicing ... It's still a mystery and very bizarre what happened. We don't know what happened. We don’t even have any closure. The Medical Examiner won't even give any speculation. That's why it hurts so bad. We don't even know what happened to our family member. It just doesn't make any sense. How did they both go? Was it an accident? If there was no criminal activity involved or foul play, then how did they go? What happened to my brother?"
Now, though, a report from the Las Vegas coroner says that Gregory and Natalie did, in fact, die from a drug overdose.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday that the couple accidentally overdosed on cocaine and fentanyl. According to the coroner's report, a white powder and a straw were found by police next to their bodies. Making the situation all the more heartbreaking is that Gregory had a 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, and Adepoju had a son named Egypt.
Gregory's mother, Lisa Wayne, previously shared an emotional tribute to her son on Facebook.
"I'm sick without you. I'm torn, I'm lost. I'm in pain," she wrote. "I'd text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you'd tell me, Ma, I got you, we'll get thru this together. Boy. Why did you leave me? We lived in the same complex and you were my dinner. You'd cook, I'd come eat and chill and walk back home."
For his 30th birthday last year, Gregory confessed he didn't think he'd ever live that long.
Alongside a photo of himself as a boy, the Twilight actor wrote:
"At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let's make the rest of these years your best!! #dirtythirty #sagittarius."
