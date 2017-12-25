Coroner Reveals Cause of 'Twilight' Star Gregory Tyree Boyce's Death

There were conflicting theories, though. Although his mother said that Gregory had been known to do drugs, his brother, Chris Wayne, had a different story.

"He was very into his health. He watched his meat intake. He would always talk to me about macros and exercise," Wayne told the Sun.

"He would give me recipes for juicing ... It's still a mystery and very bizarre what happened. We don't know what happened. We don’t even have any closure. The Medical Examiner won't even give any speculation. That's why it hurts so bad. We don't even know what happened to our family member. It just doesn't make any sense. How did they both go? Was it an accident? If there was no criminal activity involved or foul play, then how did they go? What happened to my brother?"

