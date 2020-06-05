11 Royals Who Showed Off Their Tattoos

Image: Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images



Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images What if the real reason that Queen Elizabeth II never wears short sleeves is that under her coat dress, she has actual tattoo sleeves that she got back in her wild days -- before she buckled down to a queenly life of waving from balconies and visiting hospitals? (Can y'all imagine? Ha!) Fat chance of that, probably. However spotless the queen's skin may be, though, there are royals who have gotten ink and are not afraid to show it. Surprised? Don't be. There's plenty of stories about male monarchs and their male relatives who have gotten tatted over the centuries, all over the world. It's one of those traditions that doesn't get talked about as much as, say, tiaras.

While in times past, royals may have hidden tattoos under layers and layers of clothes, these days, tattoos are widely accepted and normalized (thank heavens), and everyone -- from moms to celebrities -- show them off proudly. That means that royals young and older don't necessarily need to hide them in shame or to follow some royal rule -- even at their own royal wedding.

So what kind of tattoos do modern royals sport? Are they elaborate pieces that took days or weeks to make, with deep meaning and great beauty? Well, some of them are. The others, however, are pretty much the kind regular folks pick from a wall at a tattoo parlor after stumbling out of a bar, tipsy and feeling uninhibited.

Either way, we judge not. This is just more evidence that royals are regular people with money and titles.

So without further ado, let's take a look at all the royals that we know for sure have a tattoo. We're still hoping that a few more come out of the tattoo closet or get new ink. In fact, in some cases, we're totally expecting it.

(We're looking atcha, newly liberated Prince Harry!)