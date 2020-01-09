Police Raid Huge Marijuana Farm Near Kate Middleton's Parents' House

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
The Middleton mansion and marijuana are two words we wouldn't expect to read in the same sentence, but a drug bust happened on Thursday next door to their home, Bucklebury Manor. Police raided a farm near the Middleton's massive estate and found growing equipment and six lorries (aka vans)-worth of cannabis. So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the find.
Police raided a farm near the Middletons' mansion and discovered a huge cannabis factory.
The Daily Mail reports that police discovered an illegal marijuana production farm in Berkshire. The 18-acre estate, owned by Carole and Michael Middleton -- Kate's parents -- is nearby. A power outage on Wednesday led to police investigating and finding the growing equipment and marijuana. Holy smokes.
Kate grew up in Bucklebury, Berkshire.
Kate Middleton's hometown rarely makes news like this, so it was surprising to hear about the drug bust. A spokesperson for the Thames police revealed: "On Thursday officers attended a farm building in Bucklebury to reports of a potential cannabis factory. Officers found some equipment to suggest that cannabis had been cultivated in the farm building ... No arrests have been made in connection with the discovery."
Plenty of royal family photos have been taken on the property, including these official ones of Prince George.
Prince George's first official baby photos were taken at the Middletons' mansion. Their gorgeous property served as the perfect backdrop for the new family's photos.
Witnesses explained that police drove out six vans-worth of evidence from the illegal farm. "The barns were swarming with police cars and officers monitored the property all night," one person said.
Pippa's wedding took place on the estate grounds.
Plenty of classy events, including Kate's sister's wedding, took place on the property. It's bizarre to think of an illegal farm being run so close by.
Another witness said: "By Friday morning, more police had arrived with a fleet of lorries who had come to take away the evidence ... There were massive vans and lorries clearing it, I think there were about six lorries in total for the clearance."
Hopefully these police raids haven't affected the Middletons too much.
Surely, the Middletons' manor won't be affected by the action too much. Although surely it's all the gossip in the quiet Berkshire village. In 2016, the royals spent Christmas with Kate's parents at Bucklebury Manor, but it's unclear the next time they'll visit. Probably not for a little while with everything that's going on in the world -- which may be just as well right now!
