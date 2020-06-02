Twitter Turns on 'Hills' Star Stephanie Pratt After 'Shoot the Looters' Tweet

Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images
The hypocrisy is endless with The Hills-star Stephanie Pratt. The socialite tweeted an incredibly offensive message amid the protests over George Floyd's death, calling for violence against those looting stores. People slammed the celeb on Twitter, and were not standing for her hateful message. Many responded to her tweet with images of her mugshot from 2006 when she was arrested for shoplifting.
People were shocked by Pratt's hypocrisy.
Aren't shoplifting and looting the same thing, Stephanie? The Hills-alumn's offensive tweet has since been deleted, and replaced with more messages against the protesters. Thankfully, though, her violent message is gone. The initial tweet read: "Shoot the looters -- using this tragedy as their excuse to rob and burn all of our towns down."
Pratt stole goods from a Neiman Marcus back in 2006.
A fellow TV personality, Bad Girls Club-star Angela Babicz, had a few choice words for Pratt and shared her mugshot. "Oh cause I thought the thief who shoplifted more than $1,300 worth of clothing from Neiman Marcus said some," she wrote.
Many shared a screenshot of Pratt's original tweet to prove it had been posted.
Inciting violence against protesters is abhorrent, and tweets of that nature should absolutely be removed.
Actor Camrus Johnson also came for the reality star in her replies. "LOOOOOOL come on now Stephanie. Did you really tweet this for the world to see knowing you got arrested for looting. That’s wild," he wrote.
Another person called out Pratt for inciting violence in her tweets, which is especially dangerous considering her massive following.
People are outraged that she has shown more concern for material objects than human lives.
Pratt has clearly shown where her priorities lie. Someone else wrote, "She clearly letting it be known she cares more for material things than actual lives. Where was her outrage when a man was killed on camera??"
Needless to say, people aren't happy with her careless comment.
Maybe these replies will teach Pratt a thing or two about her privilege and how to use it.
Hopefully Pratt learned a lesson about her privilege in this, but it's hard to believe. Since her message was deleted, she has shared a video of police in Los Angeles standing outside businesses while protesters and looters were trapped inside. "My heart breaks for all of these businesses around LA affected. First the quarantine & now this," Pratt wrote.
Someone replied: "Was your heart breaking when you shoplifted $1300+ worth of clothing? oh and not to mention that was for fun, nothing to do with a cause or justice. put that heartbreak into black lives and use your privilege for once, you’re grown."
