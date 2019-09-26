Josh Duggar Critics Think Anna Lived Through 'Horrible' Conditions While Pregnant

Kris Connor/Getty Images
Josh and Anna Duggar have been at the center of many different controversies and scandals, and today is no different. Critics of the Duggar family and their disgraced son claim that his wife, Anna, could have dealt with "horrible" conditions during her first pregnancy while touring on the Duggar family bus. Now, the couple have six kids and have stuck together through each struggle.
Josh Duggar was removed from the reality series 'Counting On' after it was alleged that he abused four of his sisters as a teen.
In 2015, a police report emerged in an InTouch story that revealed Josh Duggar had allegedly sexually abused four of his sisters as a teen. The disturbing story caused the Duggar family's reality series to fail and eventually get canceled from TLC. However, a new series following the family without Josh, Counting On, replaced the popular show 19 Kids and Counting.
Now, critics of Josh and the family are speculating that Anna had a difficult first pregnancy.
Though the couple have six children together, some are looking back toward Anna's first pregnancy. Throughout her second and third trimester, Anna lived on the Duggar family bus, traveling with the crew. At one point more than 50 people had to use the same bathroom, according to a Reddit user.
"This infuriates me. Her first pregnancy she lived in horrible, crowded conditions, never able to have a moment for herself," the person wrote. "Ugh. Poor Anna."
During her pregnancy with her first child, Mackynzie, Josh and Anna were touring with the family.
The two announced their first child's gender on the Today Show in April 2009. Afterward, they spent most of their time touring with the family on a traveling bus. Another Reddit user commented: "The pains and nausea on a bus. There's so much more but my first was marked by 6 months of puking and sciatica. I could even imagine the smells and movements. Thats not even probably half of it cause I tend to look at pregnancy with rose colored glasses. That sounds soo miserable."
Many have judged Anna for staying with Josh through abuse allegations and cheating scandals.
Josh and Anna have stuck by each other through trials and tribulations. Many were concerned for Anna's safety because, as a hyper-religious family it's unlikely these two would have divorced. Not only was Josh accused of abusing his sisters, but he also admitted to cheating on Anna in 2015.
If Anna did have a difficult pregnancy, it certainly hasn't deterred her from having more children.
Anna told an Instagram follower whether she planned on having more children in the future.
"So far our kids pretty much have a 2+ year gap between each one, at this rate number 20 would arrive when I’m 60. So no I don't think I will have 20. I'm thankful for the six children God has given us, and I'm just treasuring each day and leaving the future in HIS hands!"
Hopefully her first pregnancy wasn't tainted by a life on the road and if she chooses to have more children the future, it's only a positive experience for the family.
