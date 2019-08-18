Prince Harry's Ex Breaks Her Silence on the Fears That Come With Dating a Royal

Cressida was introduced to Prince Harry by his cousin Eugenie, and the two hit it off. They dated for two years and split amicably, but afterward Cressida had fears that she'd forever live in the shadow of her time dating a prince. The 31-year-old wanted to make a name for herself and not be branded an "It girl" because of that time in the spotlight.

She said in the interview, "I think terms like that are very narrow-minded. I think that I work very, very hard, I love what I do, and I just hope that this role has shown people what I can do and what I would like to do going forward and not be caught in a box in any way."