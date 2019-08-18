Prince Harry's Ex Breaks Her Silence on the Fears That Come With Dating a Royal

Samir Hussein/Getty Images
One of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends, Cressida Bonas, is opening up about her fears post her split with the royal. The two dated from 2012 to 2014, but in the years that followed, Cressida had to overcome fear of being labeled an "It girl," known only for her time connected with the prince. Now, she has an accomplished podcast, is starring in a TV show, and is engaged, so it's safe to say she overcame those fears entirely.
Cressida Bonas opened up with the Daily Telegraph about her fears of living in the shadow of Prince Harry.
Cressida started her own podcast called 'Fear Itself,' and it's all about overcoming fear.
Cressida has become a popular podcaster, and interviews her celebrity friends about how to overcome fear. She told the Daily Telegraph: "The fear of failing, the fear of rejection, the fear of not getting it right, the fear of not being perfect ... I think that has limited me in certain situations in my life." It seems this podcast has helped her make breakthroughs that push her to live life to the fullest.
Her split with Prince Harry ended well, and she even attended the royal wedding.
Cressida, among a few other of Prince Harry's exes, attended his wedding to Meghan Markle. It appears that any hard feelings were put to rest after their split. Cressida broke things off in part because she wanted to avoid the public scrutiny that has caused Harry and Meghan to leave the duties of the royal family.
She's worked hard and managed to soar past her label as the royal's ex.
Cressida is starring in a new TV series that is sure to help her break free of her label as the former girlfriend of a royal. She plays a schizophrenic mother of twins who has been accused of murdering her adoptive parents in the new British miniseries White House Farm. The role is totally different from what we've seen of her so far, and will likely catapult her to success.
Cressida is also engaged to a new Harry: Harry Wentworth-Stanley.
Unfortunately, because of the current health situation, Cressida has had to postpone her wedding, but she and fiancé Wentworth-Stanley are still feeling the love. Harry is a property developer and shared a sweet engagement announcement on his Instagram in August 2019. The two have known each other for years, even while she was dating Prince Harry, and have been together since 2015.
