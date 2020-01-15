Critics Think Joy-Anna Duggar Is the 'Mean Girl' of Her Sisters

It all started in a Duggar sub-reddit, where critics of the family often sound off.

A recent thread suggested that Joy-Anna sometimes comes off as the "mean girl" of the bunch in terms of how she speaks to other members of the family. In the thread, one critic cited a time when Joy-Anna was super curt when discussing baby names.

"Another time when asked about her baby’s name she said: 'We don’t tell people the name because we don’t care about their opinion,'" the person wrote.