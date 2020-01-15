Critics Think Joy-Anna Duggar Is the 'Mean Girl' of Her Sisters

There are a lot of Duggar family conspiracies out there, but this one may be one of the more "out there" ones. Recently, people have started wondering if Joy-Anna Duggar, who's currently expecting her second baby with husband Austin Forsyth, is the "mean girl" in the Duggar bunch, thanks to a few past incidents.
It all started in a Duggar sub-reddit, where critics of the family often sound off.
A recent thread suggested that Joy-Anna sometimes comes off as the "mean girl" of the bunch in terms of how she speaks to other members of the family. In the thread, one critic cited a time when Joy-Anna was super curt when discussing baby names.
"Another time when asked about her baby’s name she said: 'We don’t tell people the name because we don’t care about their opinion,'" the person wrote.
Others think Joy-Anna's disposition may just be an inability to stifle her feelings.
"[Joy-Anna] seems like she speaks her honest opinion the most," one person wrote. "She doesn’t seem to have a problem with conflict and voicing her stance on things. Maybe she’s viewed as the mean girl by [her sisters] but was really just a normal blunt teenager, and they see it as immature." Definitely a valid point!
Joy-Anna's age may have something to do with things, also.
As Cheat Sheet pointed out, Joy-Anna trails significantly behind her older sisters in terms of age, and growing up, wasn't always able to do the things Jana, Jill, Jessa, and Jinger were doing. (For some context, Jana is the oldest of the four girls at 30 and Jinger is the youngest at 26 -- Joy-Anna is four years younger than Jinger.)
Of course, no one really knows what goes on behind Duggar doors.
Between Counting On and social media, the Duggars may, technically, live their lives in the public eye, but still, a lot is left to speculation -- particularly when it comes to relationships within the family. (See: People thinking Jinger isn't happy in her marriage to Jeremy and Jill not wanting to be part of the Duggar clan at all anymore.)
Is Joy-Anna really the mean girl in the Duggar crew?
Eh, that's not necessarily an easy theory to get behind. Does she get snippy at times? Sure! Who doesn't?! Does she get annoyed and show it? Yep. But again, that just may be her heart-on-her-sleeve personality, along with the fact that she's the youngest out of the "big" sisters. That doesn't make her a mean girl. It makes her human, no?
