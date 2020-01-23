Mama June Finally Faces Her Daughter in an Emotional Reunion

Splash News
The Shannon family are finally coming together in an emotional reunion and intervention. Mama June has been on the road dealing with drug addiction and an arrest, abandoning her 14-year-old daughter Alana, aka Honey Boo Boo. Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon has taken over parenting duties for her younger sister, and will face her mother for the first time in months in an upcoming episode of Mama June: Not To Hot Family Crisis.
-
Mama June and Pumpkin finally have their long-awaited confrontation.
In a sneak peek for Friday's episode of Mama June: Not to Hot, June Shannon finally comes home to speak face-to-face with her daughter Lauryn, aka Pumpkin. In the episode she appears casual and friendly with producers and Dr. Ish, a family psychologist, but when she sees 20-year-old Lauryn for the first time in months, she breaks down into tears.
After a troubling year in 2019, hopefully this conversation starts to heal this family, but Lauryn definitely has her guards up -- and rightfully so.
-
Lauryn wanted June to take a drug test before the meet-up.
Mama June has been dealing with drug addiction after getting together with her boyfriend Geno Doak. The two were arrested on charges related to cocaine possession in 2019, Geno crashed his car into June's garage, and the couple were quickly going broke after reportedly living in a casino. Needless to say, after all of that, Lauryn requested that her mother take a drug test before seeing her in person for the first time in months.
-
-
June gets emotional when she sees her daughter for the first time.
Things have gotten dangerous for Alana and Lauryn; the sisters had to stay in a hotel for a night after Mama June claimed people were coming after them. June sold her house, leaving Alana nowhere else to go, so Lauryn took over the care of her sister.
Lauryn and June are set to have an emotional confrontation, and from the clip it looks like June gets teary right from the start.
-
Lauryn finally wants Mama June to know how much her actions have affected the entire family.
June's other two daughters, Anna Cardwell and Jessica Shannon, seem to have stayed out of the family drama lately, but for Lauryn and Alana things are downright messy. June's struggle with crime and drugs has greatly affected them and made the sisters feel unsafe in their own hometown.
June shared a bizarre apology message on her Instagram at the beginning of this year, suggesting things may change.
She wrote: "Well decided to get back at it im not saying im.perfect as everyday is a strugglr n some days i just want to disappear n even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its veen very hard on all of us but i hope one day that will cgange as i want them to know i miss n love them very much."
-
-
Pumpkin is fighting for custody of Honey Boo Boo.
Not only are they fighting with Mama June during this time, but Pumpkin is also trying to get custody of Honey Boo Boo from her dad, Sugar Bear Thompson, and stepmom, Jennifer. The family drama doesn't stop at Mama June; these poor sisters have to deal with Honey Boo Boo's dad and stepmom throughout this hard time, too.
Hopefully Mama June's confrontation will resolve the hardships this entire family is going through, and Lauryn and Alana can stay together. The episode will air at 9 p.m. ET Friday.
Share this Story