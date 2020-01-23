Mama June Finally Faces Her Daughter in an Emotional Reunion

Lauryn finally wants Mama June to know how much her actions have affected the entire family.

June's other two daughters, Anna Cardwell and Jessica Shannon, seem to have stayed out of the family drama lately, but for Lauryn and Alana things are downright messy. June's struggle with crime and drugs has greatly affected them and made the sisters feel unsafe in their own hometown.

June shared a bizarre apology message on her Instagram at the beginning of this year, suggesting things may change.

She wrote: "Well decided to get back at it im not saying im.perfect as everyday is a strugglr n some days i just want to disappear n even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its veen very hard on all of us but i hope one day that will cgange as i want them to know i miss n love them very much."