Meghan Markle Has an Interesting Connection to Outlet That Claims Kate Is 'Trapped'

Tim Clayton - Corbis / Getty Images
As almost every royal fan knows, recently, there was an unflattering piece published in Tatler magazine about Kate Middleton. While far worse words have been written about other royals (see: Meghan Markle), the article certainly painted Kate in a negative light. And now some think there may be a connection between Meghan Markle and the journalist who wrote the piece.
-
The article, ICYMI, talked about how Kate is super frustrated with her current workload."Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course she's smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn't want this. She feels exhausted and trapped," journalist Anna Pasternak wrote in the piece. "She's working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays."
-
Pasternak also wrote that, while she's not happy, Kate will grin and bear it in order to be queen.
Kate has "a ruthless survival streak," the article stated, adding: "She keeps her head down because the prize of being queen is so great. She models herself on the Queen and now speaks like the Queen."
Additionally, Pasternak noted that Kate was never really warm to Meghan, saying she and Prince William "were circumspect from the beginning" about Prince Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle.
-
-
Now, though, the 'Daily Mail' is wondering about a potential conspiracy.
In a recent article, the Daily Mail traced the journalist of the article (Anna Pasternak) -- by way of many people -- back to Meghan Markle. "Ms. Pasternak is friends with former Tatler journalist Vanessa Mulroney, who is the sister-in-law of Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney," the piece says.
We have to be honest here, this feels like a bit of stretch. You could connect anyone to anyone if you tried hard enough, no?
-
An article in 'The Sun' echoed the same sentiments.
"Pasternak is sticking to her story and saying her sources are good," a source told the outlet. "She is very well connected in the US. She is friends with Vanessa Mulroney who used to work at Tatler and now lives in Canada. And Vanessa's sister-in-law Jessica is Meghan's best friend. It's intriguing."
Intriguing? Perhaps. Proves something? No.
-
-
To be honest, it's a little surprising that we're still hearing about drama between Meghan and Kate.
Share this Story