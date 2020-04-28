Jinger Duggar's Newest Pregnancy Update Is All About Felicity

Last week, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo surprised Counting On fans with a super cute pregnancy announcement. To be honest, fans had been speculating about baby No. 2 for the Vuolos for a while now, but having the rumors confirmed was definitely exciting for Duggar fans. And now, a few days after her announcement, Jinger is giving a sweet pregnancy update.
On Thursday, Jinger shared the happy news on Instagram.
Along with an adorable baby bump photo, Jinger wrote:
We are so excited to announce that we're expecting a little girl this November! Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had. And we couldn't be happier.
The bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day. After all these years, they're still my best friends! I'm glad God's giving that gift for Felicity to enjoy. As for me and Jeremy, we'll definitely have our hands full! But there's nothing else we'd rather carry.
After sharing the happy news, the couple also revealed that Jinger suffered a miscarriage.
Speaking with People, Jeremy said that they went through a tough time last fall.
"The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby," Jeremy said in an interview with People. "We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us."
When she spoke to People magazine, Jinger also gave insight about how Felicity was taking things.
Spoiler alert: It's pretty much business as usual for the toddler.
"We told her, but she doesn't quite understand everything yet," Jinger told People. "Not being 2 yet, but she, she comes up to my belly and says, 'Baby. Baby.'"So cute. We have a feeling Felicity is going to love being a big sister.
Over the weekend, Jinger gave another pregnancy update on Instagram.
"What will she be like? The thoughts run through my mind over and over," Jinger wrote alongside this sweet photo. "Felicity is such a spunky, fun-loving, social butterfly! Will this little girl be the shy introvert, happier with a good toy in a quiet room than bubbles at a party? Who knows? Whοever she is, and whatever she loves, I'm excited to see her flourish as she grows."
Hopefully, Jinger is feeling OK these days.
Being pregnant when you've got a toddler to chase around the house is no joke. Hopefully, Jinger is resting up when she can and getting in quality time with Felicity while she's still an only child and has her mom's undivided attention.
And hopefully, Jinger and Jeremy will keep the pregnancy updates coming!
