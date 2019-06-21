Jana Duggar Reveals She 'Wouldn't Mind' a Relationship in New 'Counting On' Trailer

Jana has plenty of family to keep her busy, so who knows if she's even interested in finding a partner of her own. Her twin brother John and his wife, Abbie, just had their first baby, a daughter named Grace.

Jana congratulated her brother and sister-in-law with an Instagram post. "I couldn’t have asked for a better twin to go through life with than John, and their little girl is so blessed already that she got such an amazing guy for her daddy!!" Jana wrote.