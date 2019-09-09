Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly 'Furious' With Kris Jenner After Forbes' 'Web of Lies' Article

The article was called "Inside Kylie Jenner's Web of Lies and Why She's No Longer a Billionaire," and here's a little sample from the piece:

"Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe.

Of course, white lies, omissions and outright fabrications are to be expected from the family that perfected -- then monetized -- the concept of 'famous for being famous.' But, similar to Donald Trump's decades-long obsession with his net worth, the unusual lengths to which the Jenners have been willing to go -- including inviting Forbes into their mansions and CPA’s offices, and even creating tax returns that were likely forged -- reveals just how desperate some of the ultra-rich are to look even richer."