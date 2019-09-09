Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly 'Furious' With Kris Jenner After Forbes' 'Web of Lies' Article

For years, everyone has been under the assumption that Kylie Jenner is the richest out of everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner clan -- even going as far as to assume she was one of the youngest-ever billionaires, thanks to her makeup line. Recently, though, an exposé was published in Forbes, claiming Kylie isn't nearly as wealthy as everyone thinks, and, not surprising in the least, she's mad.
-
ICYMI, Forbes recently ran a puh-retty scathing article about Kylie.
The article was called "Inside Kylie Jenner's Web of Lies and Why She's No Longer a Billionaire," and here's a little sample from the piece:
"Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe.
Of course, white lies, omissions and outright fabrications are to be expected from the family that perfected -- then monetized -- the concept of 'famous for being famous.' But, similar to Donald Trump's decades-long obsession with his net worth, the unusual lengths to which the Jenners have been willing to go -- including inviting Forbes into their mansions and CPA’s offices, and even creating tax returns that were likely forged -- reveals just how desperate some of the ultra-rich are to look even richer."
-
Obviously, Kylie didn't appreciate the article.
Shortly after it came out on Friday, the mom of one posted a few tweets. In addition to the one above, Kylie wrote: "Even creating tax returns that were likely forged that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading." Another tweet read: "but okay. i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter and a successful business and i’m doing perfectly fine."
-
-
Although Kylie's tweets seemed pretty chill and like she was above it all, a new report is claiming that's not the case at all.
According to the Sun, Kylie is super mad right now ... at her mom/momager, Kris Jenner. The article stated that Kylie won't take Kris' calls right now.
"Kris -- who reportedly gets ten percent of Kylie’s deals -- is in panic mode," a source said. "Kylie won’t answer the phone for Kris and is at a loss over who to trust. Kris is petrified Kylie could sack her or cut her off so tensions are at an all-time high."
-
The report ALSO claims that, collectively, Kylie and Kris are shaking in their Chanel boots.
"Kris and Kylie are freaking out and fear that this is going to hurt their brand, and even worse, they could be in trouble with the government," the source said, adding that they are "definitely worried" about what potentially lies ahead for them.
Of course, one could argue that if they didn't do anything wrong, there's nothing to worry about, right?
-
-
We can't deny it: We're interested to see where this goes.
That said, we don't want to hear about any type of falling out between Kylie and Kris -- that's no fun. She may be a super mom, but at the end of the day, Kris Jenner is only human and can only do so much as a momager.
Don't take it out on your mom, Kylie. After all, you probably wouldn't be where you are right now without her.
Share this Story