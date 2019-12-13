Critics Think Kim Kardashian Slimmed North West's Tummy With Photoshop

Kardashian has admitted to photoshopping her kids into photos, which, OK, maybe we can get behind.

Photoshopping kids isn't always a bad thing. Maybe you want to blur out a scab on your kids' face or capture an image where all four kids are smiling. In those instances, then photoshop could be warranted. Kardashian revealed that this picture-perfect Christmas photo isn't exactly what it seems.

North West was having a day, and wasn't feeling up for a photo op. Later she regretted it and wanted to be involved in the family photo, so Kim had her photographer photoshop her into the picture.