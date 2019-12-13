Critics Think Kim Kardashian Slimmed North West's Tummy With Photoshop

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency via Splash News
It's no secret that the Kardashians enhance their photos to slim their waists or make their already curvy figures a little more voluptuous. Photoshopped photos always draw criticisms, but the line is crossed when kids become involved. People are livid at Kim Kardashian for sharing photos of her kids that look completely photoshopped, with their faces and bodies altered. The reality star can change her image all she wants, but changing up her kids' appearances is seriously concerning.
There's no doubt that Kim K likes to enhance her photos.
Everything about the reality star's existence is seen through a filtered lens. Whether it be from her reality show or her Instagram feed, Kardashian's life has been seriously edited for the public's viewing. Although the celeb is naturally gorgeous, she's also been known to update her image with the help of editing apps and Instagram filters.
Kardashian has admitted to photoshopping her kids into photos, which, OK, maybe we can get behind.
Photoshopping kids isn't always a bad thing. Maybe you want to blur out a scab on your kids' face or capture an image where all four kids are smiling. In those instances, then photoshop could be warranted. Kardashian revealed that this picture-perfect Christmas photo isn't exactly what it seems.
North West was having a day, and wasn't feeling up for a photo op. Later she regretted it and wanted to be involved in the family photo, so Kim had her photographer photoshop her into the picture.
But editing photos of their faces and bodies to fit societal beauty norms is just plain wrong.
The line is crossed when parents are completely editing their child's appearance to fit beauty norms. In a few photos, Kardashian has blurred her kids' complexion to make them look even more smooth. I mean how much more "baby soft" could Saint's skin be in this first photo?
Kardashian has also been accused of slimming down North's tummy in a photo with her mom and brother.
People had plenty of complaints regarding these photoshop accusations.
The reality star has proven to be a great mom, but let's leave the kids alone on Facetune.
Kim Kardashian has shown herself to be a great mom time and time again. Family means everything to this mom of four, and she has shared some natural and candid pictures of her kids. We don't want to attack Kim for using photoshop on her kids, but next time maybe she'll think twice before slimming down her daughter or reshaping her kids' faces.
