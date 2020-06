Kate Middleton Just Took Legal Action Against Outlet That Claims She's 'Trapped'

The Tatler piece claimed Kate has been having a really hard time since Harry and Meghan stepped down.

"Kate is furious about the larger workload," the article said. "Of course she's smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn't want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She's working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays."

The article also went on to say that she and Prince William were "circumspect from the beginning" about Prince Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle