Kate Middleton Just Took Legal Action Against Outlet That Claims She's 'Trapped'

Well, this is a royal surprise. Recently, Tatler magazine published an article about Kate Middleton, titled "Catherine the Great." Despite its headline, though, the piece was far from flattering about the Duchess of Cambridge, claiming a number of things about Kate, including the notion that she's not happy in her current role. After the article came out, a statement was issued on Kate's behalf -- and now, taking things a step further, legal action is being taken.
The Tatler piece claimed Kate has been having a really hard time since Harry and Meghan stepped down."Kate is furious about the larger workload," the article said. "Of course she's smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn't want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She's working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays."The article also went on to say that she and Prince William were "circumspect from the beginning" about Prince Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle.
Shortly after the release of the article, a spokesperson issued a statement on Kate's behalf.
"This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication," a spokesperson for the palace said in a statement.
However, a spokesperson for Tatler hit back, telling Entertainment Tonight: "Tatler's Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources. Kensington Palace knew we were running the 'Catherine the Great' cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false."
And now Kate has even gone as far as taking legal action.
Over the weekend, Mail on Sunday's royal editor Emily Andrews broke the news. "In a highly unusual move, the couple have sent legal letters to the magazine demanding its profile of the Duchess -- headlined 'Catherine the Great' -- be removed from the internet," Andrews reported.
Wow. That is a highly unusual move. Clearly, the piece struck a nerve.
A royal insider said the Cambridges are livid over the article for a number of reasons.
In reference to the article commenting on Kate's weight ("Kate has become perilously thin, just like -- some point out -- Princes Diana"), an insider said: "That is such an extremely cruel and wounding barb. It's disgusting. It's sexist and woman-shaming at its very worst."
"The piece is full of lies," the source added. "There is no truth to their claim that the Duchess feels overwhelmed with work, nor that the Duke is obsessed with Carole Middleton. It's preposterous and downright wrong."
It doesn't sound like Kate is going to back down from this one.
"The whole thing is class snobbery at its very worst," the insider said. "The stuff about [Kate's sister] Pippa is horrible. Tatler may think it's immune from action as it's read by the royals and on every coffee table in every smart home, but it makes no difference."
Perhaps a case of Tatler thinking it's too big to fail? We shall see! It may not be on every table in every smart home much longer, if the royals are over it.
