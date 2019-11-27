Meghan & Harry Take Expensive Measures to Protect Their Privacy Amid Recent Threats

SplashNews
Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially hopped over the pond and left their home in the UK, they have to make some adjustments to life in Los Angeles. Living in the land of paparazzi, the former working royals have had to amp up their security efforts. After a scary run-in with some drone photographers on their property, the two have hired an incredibly expensive security team.
The 'Daily Mail' first discovered that Harry and Meghan hired a security team that charges up to $7,000 euros per day.
Money is no object when it comes to Harry and Meghan's safety. The A-list security firm has worked with celebrities like Tom Hanks, Madonna, Cher, and Jeff Bezos. Plus, the security team was handpicked by the former chief of security for President Ronald Regan. With accolades like that, sounds like the duke and duchess are in good hands.
The two were having major issues with privacy on their new property.
Recently, Harry and Meghan filed police reports over drones flying above their new Beverly Hills mansion. While some have shown sympathy for the Sussexes, others feel these two should have known what they signed up for by moving to Los Angeles. It is the paparazzi capital of the world, after all.
The family have moved in to Tyler Perry's multi-million dollar mansion.
As friends of director Tyler Perry, Meghan and Harry had the hook up to a beautiful $18 million mansion complete with private on-site security. While they're reportedly only staying there temporarily, they had 10-foot screens put up surrounding the walls of the property. They are going to extreme lengths to ensure their privacy.
Hopefully, these security breaches and the added measures aren't making them regret their decision.
Meghan and Harry wanted to leave the royal family to get away from public scrutiny, but sadly that hasn't had the desired effect. In fact, it seems as if even more eyes are on this family-of-three than ever before. The couple just want to live as normal a life as possible, and have their privacy be respected. Clearly, that's not going to happen any time soon.
These two will spare no expenses for their own safety and the safety of baby Archie, but many people are wondering: Who is footing the bill?
Sources close to the royal couple have insisted that Meghan and Harry want no special treatment. Plus, they are paying for their protection out of their own pockets. British citizens have been outwardly frustrated with the royal family for supporting Meghan and Harry after they decided to leave, and their security specifically has been up for debate.
That said, you can't put a price on safety.
