Duggar Fans Think Lauren May Be Trying To One-Up Jessa With Her Baby

There have been a lot of rumors about Duggar drama lately, but this one is a bit over the top. Apparently, there's a bit of beef between Jessa Duggar and Lauren Duggar ... even though we've never seen any evidence of these two having bad blood. So what's the deal? Are Lauren and Jessa feuding, or is this just another rumor?
it all started when Jessa posted a video of Ivy talking on YouTube.
Ivy is now officially a 1-year-old, and she's getting better and better at communicating. In this video, Jessa put together some sweet clips of Ivy using her words ... all the words except "Mama," though, which she still refuses to say.
Don't worry, Jessa -- plenty of little ones refuse to address their moms by name for a while. It's nothing personal!
But then, Lauren chose to prove that her daughter could say "Mama," unlike Ivy.
Some fans are convinced that Lauren's post was aimed at Jessa.
A popular Duggar subreddit was filled with fans sharing their own commentary on the situation, with some believing that Lauren was trying to one-up Jessa and others pointing out that Bella may not have even been saying "mama" to begin with.
"Few things make me cringe more than people trying to convince others that their babies are 'talking/saying words' at 6-8 months old," one fan claiming to be a speech and language pathologist wrote. "No, they’re not. They’re babbling -- which is good! But those sounds have no meanings/associations to your child."
It could have just been a coincidence, though.
All parents love to brag about their kids, including both Jessa and Lauren. Of course they want to share the sweet moments that happen during the day, especially if they believe their kid has finally spoken some of her first words. Can't blame Lauren for being excited about that!
Besides, we'd hope that no one in the family would be that petty.
Ivy and Bella are both pretty awesome babies, after all.
We're definitely down to see all the pictures and videos of these two as they continue to grow. And being that they're less than a year apart in age, who knows? They could end up being total besties when they're a bit older and can play together more.
In the meantime, we hope both Jessa and Lauren keep on sharing. We're living for these adorable moments!
