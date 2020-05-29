Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Share Gorgeous New Photos From Their Pregnancy Reveal

jingervuolo/Instagram
Nicole Pomarico
Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo, Felicity Vuolo
jingervuolo/Instagram

It's official: Jinger Duggar is expecting baby #2! She and husband Jeremy Vuolo shared the exciting news Thursday, and now, we know even more details about their baby-to-be. Not only did they post more gorgeous pics from their pregnancy announcement photo shoot, but Jinger and Jeremy also went on Instagram Live to go even more in depth on the newest addition to their family.

  • After making the big announcement, Jeremy and Jinger went live to share all the details. 

    Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger Duggar
    jeremy_vuolo/Instagram Story

    They already know that they're having a baby girl who is due in November, making Jinger 15 weeks along at this point -- and they said that they already have a first and middle name picked out for her, though they're not sharing what it is just yet, just like they did with Felicity.

    "We did not share her name until the day she was born, so even our families were all like waiting to hear when she was born ’cause they were going to know her name. So, we’re going to do the same thing with this little one," Jinger said on the livestream, via TV Shows Ace

  • They also opened up about Jinger's miscarriage.

    Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo.
    jingervuolo/Instagram

    Even though she didn't share it publicly at the time, in November, Jinger had a miscarriage right after they shared the news that they were expecting with their families, and they said that they leaned on their faith and their loved ones to get through it. 

    "People just rallied around us," Jeremy said. 

    Several months later, they found out they were pregnant again ... so far, so good!

  • So far, it sounds like Felicity is taking the big change in stride. 

    Felicity Vuolo
    jeremy_vuolo/Instagram

    Of course, she probably won't have much of an idea of what having a baby sister in the house will actually be like until she arrives later this year. It does sound like Jinger and Jeremy are ready for all the love she'll bring to their lives ... even though Jeremy did admit he couldn't imagine how he could love someone as much as he loves Felicity. 

    "Then when we found out that Jinger was pregnant again, those thoughts kind of quickly go away, and you realize, 'I can't wait for this child,'" he explained. 

    Any parent who has more than one kid can understand that!

  • And as for Jinger? She's doing pretty well, too. 

    Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo
    jingervuolo/Instagram Story

    TV Shows Ace also reported that on the stream, Jinger said that although she had been dealing with morning sickness and food aversions in the beginning as many pregnant women do, now that she was further along in her pregnancy, she was feeling much better. So glad to hear it! 

    Pregnancy is no joke, but the end result is always worth it. 

  • We can't wait to hear more. 

    Jeremy Vuolo, Felicity Vuolo, Jinger Duggar
    jeremy_vuolo/Instagram

    We've been wondering for a while if and when Jinger and Jeremy were going to have more kids, and now, we finally have our answer. Judging by how awesome they've been at parenting Felicity so far, it goes without saying that they'll be a great mom and dad to this little one too.

    Let the pregnancy updates begin!

duggar pregnancy announcement

