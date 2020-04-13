Jinger Duggar Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage Before Getting Pregnant Again

After months of fan speculation, this week, Jinger Duggar shared some pretty exciting news with the world: She and Jeremy are expecting baby #2! And now, Jinger is opening up about her pregnancy in a new interview -- even revealing that before this pregnancy, she quietly suffered from a miscarriage last year.
-
On Thursday, Jinger shared the big news with a sweet Instagram post.
Showing off her brand new baby bump, Jinger shared that she's expecting another baby girl in November, giving their daughter, Felicity, a little sister.
"The bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day. After all these years, they’re still my best friends! I’m glad God’s giving that gift for Felicity to enjoy," she wrote. "As for me and Jeremy, we’ll definitely have our hands full! But there’s nothing else we’d rather carry."
So exciting!
-
It hasn't been an easy process for Jinger, though -- in November, she miscarried.
Right after they told their families that they were pregnant last fall, they found out they had lost their baby.
"The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby," Jeremy said in an interview with People. "We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us."
Jinger added:
"In those times when your faith is tried, you just run to God all the more. We were just praying together, talking with family, had friends at our church here that just surrounded us. It was such a hard time, but Jer just really supported me, and it was just such a tremendous blessing to have many people who loved on us in that difficulty."
-
-
Fortunately, so far, this pregnancy seems to be a healthy one.
"Having that little one healthy in the womb, and growing strong, is so exciting," Jeremy told the outlet, as Jinger added, "Everything looks great with the baby. We're so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we’re just really, really excited."
We're so glad to hear it! We can't imagine what Jinger must have gone through with her miscarriage, but it's wonderful that everything is going smoothly this time around and they can get excited about their healthy baby.
-
Felicity doesn't fully understand what's going on, but she will definitely make a great big sister.
"We told her, but she doesn't quite understand everything yet," Jinger told People. “Not being 2 yet, but she, she comes up to my belly and says, ‘Baby. Baby.'"
Felicity's still pretty little, but it sounds like she has at least a partial grasp on the situation ... and once the baby has arrived and she realizes that she has a new BFF for life, we know she's going to be over the moon.
-
-
We're so excited for Jinger and Jeremy.
Now that the cat's out of the bag, hopefully, they'll keep us updated on Jinger's pregnancy. She's already 15 weeks along, which means in another month or so, she'll be halfway there -- so exciting!
The Duggar family is always growing, and we will never get tired of all the sweet baby pics that are coming our way. And with Joy-Anna expecting her second child this year, too, there's a lot for them to look forward to.
Share this Story