Lori Loughlin's Daughters Reportedly 'Encouraged' Her To Take Plea Deal

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Sephora Collection
It was a bit of a surprise to find out that Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli decided to take a plea deal in the college admissions scandal earlier this month -- especially after reports claiming they didn't want to take that route at all. But now, we have a bit of insight into their decision-making process. Apparently, Lori's daughters are the ones who asked her to take the plea deal.
To recap, earlier this month, Mossimo and Lori both entered their plea deal in exchange for jail time.
So what made Lori and Mossimo have a change of heart? Their kids.
The girls were reportedly afraid their parents could end up going to jail for years, so this plea deal is a relief to them.
In the meantime, it seems Lori is "scared" of her impending jail time.
Fortunately, it looks like her daughters have her back.
