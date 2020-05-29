Lori Loughlin's Daughters Reportedly 'Encouraged' Her To Take Plea Deal

It was a bit of a surprise to find out that Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli decided to take a plea deal in the college admissions scandal earlier this month -- especially after reports claiming they didn't want to take that route at all. But now, we have a bit of insight into their decision-making process. Apparently, Lori's daughters are the ones who asked her to take the plea deal

  • To recap, earlier this month, Mossimo and Lori both entered their plea deal in exchange for jail time. 

    Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli
    JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

    Considering the sentences they could have ended up with, both of them likely got off easy. Lori will be serving two months in jail -- along with two years of supervised release and a $150,000 fine -- whereas Mossimo is looking at five months behind bars, his own two years of supervised release, and a heftier $250,000 fine. They've also both been hit with mandatory community service: 100 hours for Lori and 250 for Mossimo.

  • So what made Lori and Mossimo have a change of heart? Their kids. 

    Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli, Isabella Rose Giannulli
    Phillip Faraone/WireImage/Getty Images

    According to what a source close to the family tells People, Olivia Jade, 20, and Isabella Rose, 21, have been behind their parents every step of the way.

    "The girls have been very supportive of their parents throughout this whole ordeal," the insider said. "They were encouraging their parents to fight this, but that's obviously all changed now. They realize that this was done to help them and there is no animosity there."

  • The girls were reportedly afraid their parents could end up going to jail for years, so this plea deal is a relief to them.

    Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli, Isabella Rose Giannulli
    Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

    "They all had a family discussion about their options before making a decision. Olivia and Bella also want it to be over and they agree the plea is the best option," the source added. "Lori and Mossimo don't feel like they gave up; they're doing what's best for their family."

    It all makes sense; even though Lori and Mossimo are guilty of their crimes, it's hard to blame their daughters for being concerned about what the future will look like for their family.

  • In the meantime, it seems Lori is "scared" of her impending jail time. 

    Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli
    Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

    After the plea deal was official, a source close to Lori's family told Entertainment Tonight that Lori was a bit freaked out (as anyone would be), though she was doing her best to "hang in there." The good news for her? Two months isn't a very long time. The bad news? It's still jail ... and so far, Lori and Mossimo don't seem to have a definite date for when their sentences will begin. 

  • Fortunately, it looks like her daughters have her back. 

    Olivia Jade Giannulli, Lori Loughlin
    Barry King/Getty Images

    However misguided -- and unethical and illegal -- Lori and Mossimo's choices may have been, it appears this family has decided to stick together during this time of uncertainty. The future is definitely going to be interesting for all of them, but at least they can count on Isabella and Olivia for whatever comes their way -- even if it takes them away from their daughters for a while.

