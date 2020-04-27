Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out Amid Criticism Family Endangered Kids During Party

Scott Disick had a birthday to celebrate this week, and despite his recent breakup with Sofia Richie, he rang in his 37th year in style ... and with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, of course. However, when Khloe shared a few photos of the low-key soiree on social media, fans grew angry about the fact that so many people were hanging out together when we're all supposed to be staying home.
As Kardashians always do, Khloe posted a tribute to Scott on Instagram for his birthday.
Alongside a bunch of photos of the two of them over the years, Khloe had a sweet birthday message for her buddy. "Happy birthday @letthelordbewithyou!!!" Khloe wrote. "Life would be SO boring without you! Thank you for being such a great brother to me. Cheers to you being spoiled and I pray this year is filled with magic. You deserve only the best! We have so much more life to live. Forever family! I love you long time!"
However, when Khloe posted photos to her Instagram story, fans began airing their grievances apparently.
According to the Daily Mail, fans started commenting to Khloe -- and not surprising, Khloe hit back.
"We know how they have been quarantined and there’s less than 10 people with us," Khloe told fans. "It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA."
She added: "Not even trying to be rude. Drives me wild when people act as if they know. Of course we want to protect ourselves. Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health. But it’s human nature I guess."
To be fair, this isn't the first time the family has been spotted together recently.
Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner shared an adorable video of Stormi and Chicago riding together in a wagon, engaging in a little beauty talk. In the comments section of Kylie's post, not many people remarked about the girls being together, but that may just be because they were bamboozled by the extreme cuteness.
Kylie herself was previously criticized about not staying home, though.
Not long after telling her millions of fans to stay home, the makeup mogul was criticized for having her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou over for TikTok dancing, pool lounging, and clinking glasses of green juice and coffee. Kylie tried to backtrack a bit by calling Stassi her "quarantine friend" in one of her posts, but few people were buying it.
Hopefully, the Kardashian-Jenner clan are staying safe. Although almost everything they do is met with some sort of criticism (some warranted, some not), it's hard to imagine any of them putting their kids in harm's way.
So carry on, everyone.
