Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out Amid Criticism Family Endangered Kids During Party

"We know how they have been quarantined and there’s less than 10 people with us," Khloe told fans. "It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA."

She added: "Not even trying to be rude. Drives me wild when people act as if they know. Of course we want to protect ourselves. Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health. But it’s human nature I guess."