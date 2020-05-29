Side-by-Side Photos of Young Prince Charles & Prince Harry Show They're Royal Twins

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
When we think of Prince Harry and Prince Charles, the word "twinsies" doesn't exactly come to mind. Although Harry, unlike his brother Prince William, doesn't really bear much of a resemblance to his late mother, Princess Diana, we've never really seen the similarities to his dad either -- until now. Guys, you may want to sit down for this.
-
Uh, guys? Look at this:
-
Speaking of beards, let's all take a moment of silence to remember that one time Prince William grew a beard.
-
-
But back to Harry ... his dad isn't the only person he takes after.
In 2018, after the royal wedding, royal photographer Chris Jackson tweeted side-by-side photos of Prince Harry and his grandfather, Prince Philip, on the cover of Paris Match, and -- need we even say it? -- they look really similar. The resemblance between Philip, Charles, and Harry isn't easy to always see, but with side-by-side photos, it's uncanny.
-
Unfortunately, Charles' beard was short-lived.
There aren't many photos of the Prince of Wales sporting facial hair. It seems the future King of England had a brief breakup with his razor in the spring of 1976, but after that, they were reunited 'til death do them part. It's kind of a shame, if you ask us, because facial hair quite suited Charles. He looks very dignified.
-
-
Will Harry wind up forgoing his beard eventually?
