Side-by-Side Photos of Young Prince Charles & Prince Harry Show They're Royal Twins

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

prince harry, prince charles
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

When we think of Prince Harry and Prince Charles, the word "twinsies" doesn't exactly come to mind. Although Harry, unlike his brother Prince William, doesn't really bear much of a resemblance to his late mother, Princess Diana, we've never really seen the similarities to his dad either -- until now. Guys, you may want to sit down for this.

  • Uh, guys? Look at this:

    prince charles, prince harry
    Anwar Hussein/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    Is your mind not blown? These two blokes look like right doppelgangers in these photos. Same beard. (Who knew Charles once had a reddish tint to his hair? Who knew Charles once had a beard?!) Same mouth. Same complexion. Same face! This is crazy. Also, it's worth noting that, as the case is for Harry, a beard suited Charles quite well. 

    • Advertisement

  • Speaking of beards, let's all take a moment of silence to remember that one time Prince William grew a beard. 

    prince william
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    Handsome? Yes. But resembling his father's side of the family in the slightest? That would be a negative. If we didn't know better, we'd be more inclined to believe Prince William shared more DNA with Chris Martin than his own father, Prince Charles. The Duke of Cambridge clearly is all his mother's side of the family. 

  • But back to Harry ... his dad isn't the only person he takes after.

    In 2018, after the royal wedding, royal photographer Chris Jackson tweeted side-by-side photos of Prince Harry and his grandfather, Prince Philip, on the cover of Paris Match, and -- need we even say it? -- they look really similar. The resemblance between Philip, Charles, and Harry isn't easy to always see, but with side-by-side photos, it's uncanny. 

  • Unfortunately, Charles' beard was short-lived. 

    There aren't many photos of the Prince of Wales sporting facial hair. It seems the future King of England had a brief breakup with his razor in the spring of 1976, but after that, they were reunited 'til death do them part. It's kind of a shame, if you ask us, because facial hair quite suited Charles. He looks very dignified.

  • Will Harry wind up forgoing his beard eventually?

    prince harry
    Tolga Akmen/Getty Images

    We certainly hope not! Not only does it suit him well, but it's also sort of his trademark at this point. Also, we kind of love how Prince Harry is the only senior member of the British royal family (even if he's not working) to sport a beard. It seems so fitting for him -- always a bit of a rebel. 

    Hope you tossed all your razors, Harry, and never look back!

royals

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement