20 Times Prince William Proved He's Not a Stick in the Mud

Peter Byrne - WPA Pool/Getty Images
As a soon-to-be-king, there is a level of decorum and composure that Prince William must keep. (One day, he'll represent the people of Britian, after all.) But even though he definitely has that stiff upper lip that many British men have, he's been known to let his metaphorical hair down every once in a while. He is Princess Diana's son, and that predisposes Prince William to not being a total stick in the mud.
His brother, Prince Harry, got a lot more of the mischievous genes -- sometimes to Harry's great embarrassment -- but Prince William is known to have fun of his own every now and again. And when he's not making important speeches, or standing quietly at royal events, he can even be quite funny in a dad joke kind of way.
Having children definitely seems to have mellowed Will out a bit. It's hard to take life so seriously when a gaggle of kids is running around being silly; it's much more fun to just join in. In fact, while the family has been staying home, Kate has reportedly been handling homeschool duty, while William makes himself useful organizing games for the children. (Kate kinda got the short end of the stick there.) Will has been helping with gymnastics lessons, baking, and more to help keep the kids occupied during this tough time.
Although the prince has always been able to bust out a joke or two when talking to the press, he's lightened up a lot since having three kids, and these days, he's been extra friendly on the royal couple's Zoom videos.
Prince William has got this fun prince thing down, and here are 20 times he let loose to prove it.
Joking About Why Kate Likes Him1
From the very outset of his relationship with Kate, William made it clear that the two of them shared a similar sense of humor. During their engagement interview, he joked that Kate agreed to marry him because "I'm obviously extremely funny and she loves that." She gave a genuine laugh at the joke, and that's how we know they're meant to be.
Eating All the Easter Chocolate2
For Easter, Kate and Will had a video chat with some local students and teachers. Will joked that there was going to be a lot of chocolate eating over the holiday -- seemingly referring to his three children indulging on sweets -- but Kate quickly called him out. "You keep eating it!" We love the image of William sneaking into his kids' candy stash and taking some sweets for himself.
Channeling His Inner Harry Potter3
In 2013, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Warner Bros. Studios where they got to test out some wands from Harry Potter. Will may have been a bit older than most Potter fans when the books and movies came out, but no one is ever too old to have a magic wand duel. They really got into it, showing the fun side to the royal family.
Dance Time4
A 2012 tour of the small island of Tuvalu gave William a chance to work on his dancing skills. The locals greeted the royals with a welcome party -- complete with traditional dancing -- and both Will and Kate gave the moves a try. Kate stunned (as always), but the prince was not what we'd call a natural on the dance floor.
Still, he definitely gets an A for effort.
Snowball Fight5
They may be parents of three, but Will and Kate still take time to play and make each other laugh. A ski trip to the French Alps soon devolved into a snowball fight brought on not by their children, but by the prince and princess themselves. (They haven't lost that childish nature within them, that's for sure.) It helps that they both have that spirited side to joke around together.
Acting in a Comedy Sketch6
Prince William teamed up with actor and comedian Stephen Fry for a funny BBC skit to help raise money and thank the frontline workers. In the silly video, he makes a joke about the Netflix show Tiger King, and how he doesn't watch shows about royalty. Will even kids around about not wearing pants on Zoom, because who needs them these days? The video really showed a fun side of the prince.
Playing Bingo7
Kate joined Will to call out bingo numbers for residents and workers at a care facility. The game was designed to take everyone's minds off things for a while, and it certainly worked. It was so cute to see Will call out the various numbers -- like "two little ducks, 22," and "17, dancing queen." At one point, Prince William asked if they were calling the numbers badly, which prompted a laugh from everyone.
Playtime With Prince Harry8
Prince Harry and Prince William haven't been on the best of terms lately, but they once did have a lot of brotherly fun together. In 2016, they got to visit the Stars Wars sets and even had a lightsaber battle. Between this and the Harry Potter wand, Will sure does enjoy playing with kids toys. We hope Will and Harry can get back to this happy point some day.
Hugging Chewbacca9
It wouldn't have been a complete tour of the Star Wars sets without a hug from a Wookie, right? Wills got right up in there with Chewbacca, showing that the prince has a real silly side to him. Can anyone imagine his father, Prince Charles, hugging a Wookie? No. By that measure, Prince George may turn out to be even goofier than his own dad. Each generation of royals lightens up a bit.
Galloping Good Time10
What was Prince William to do when a little girl asked him to do his best gallop during the 2017 Royal Variety Performance? Gallop, of course. The whole audience erupted when he mimicked a horse running. (Even Kate got a good chuckle out of it.) Kids sure do bring out the child in all of us -- especially Prince William.
He really is his mother's son.
Celebrating a Sports Win11
Prince William's royal composure went out the window here as his soccer -- or football as they call it overseas -- team scored a major victory. He is literally jumping up and down and screaming. (He's so excited!) So if ever we want to see William let his hair down a bit, we just have to catch him right after his team does really well. That's when he becomes just like any other sports fan.
Joking About the Queen12
Elizabeth may be the Queen of England, but to William, she's just his gran -- so she's fair game for a little joking here and there. On a recent trip to the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, Will recalled the time that the queen had gone there herself in 2011. "Now, ladies and gentlemen, let me tell you it is not often that I find myself following The Queen to a pub," he joked.
Har, har, har. We love it.
Father of the Year13
This photo was originally posted to the prince and princess' Instagram page for M