Kate Middleton's 20 Best Summertime Moments With Sunglasses

Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her sense of style when it comes to the obvious -- like dresses, shoes, and hats -- but Kate Middleton's accessories game is pretty on point as well. She can rock a headband, earrings, and a clutch like nobody's business, and one area she particularly excels in is choosing sunglasses for the warmer months. Most often, Kate wears sunglasses to Wimbledon where she wants to be sure that nothing, not even the sun, gets in her way of watching the tennis pros at work. But it's not just tennis competitions that inspire Kate to throw on a pair of sunnies. The UK doesn't always have sunny weather, but when it does, she's all about the shades.

By far, the princess' favorite sunglasses brand is Ray-Ban. She has frames in a ton of colors and shapes that fans can copy as Ray-Bans are actually not super expensive as far as replicating Kate's looks go. Many royal supporters can wear the same sunglasses that she does without completely breaking the bank.

Over the years, Kate has tried different brands, though -- from Givenchy to Chanel to Bvlgari -- although she usually reverts back to her Ray-Bans when push comes to shove. She also totally follows sunglasses trends, with some of her early pairs from around 2007 looking a little out to date in today's fashion world. But rest assured, they were totally trendy when she first wore them. Kate is nothing if not on top of the style moments.

Need a little inspiration for the summer? These sunglasses styles, shapes, and colors work on basically anyone, and they're Duchess of Cambridge approved.