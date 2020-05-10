Jinger Duggar Confirms Baby #2 Is on the Way With a Sweet Reveal

Well, well, well! After much speculation (OK, a lot of speculation), it looks like the rumors are true: Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are expecting their second child!! The couple is revealing the happy and extremely anticipated baby news, with the second-time mom-to-be sharing the first official look at her growing bump.
Jinger took to the 'Gram to share the good news: Another baby girl is on the way.
"We are so excited to announce that we're expecting a little girl this November! ... Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had. And we couldn't be happier," Jinger Duggar shared in her sweet reveal.
"The bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day," she writes.
"After all these years, they're still my best friends! I'm glad God's giving that gift for Felicity to enjoy," she continues. "As for me and Jeremy, we'll definitely have our hands full! But there's nothing else we'd rather carry."
Baby Vuolo will join Jinger and Jeremy's precious daughter, Felicity Vuolo, who will turn 2 in July.
Jeremy also got in on the action, sharing a darling family photo to celebrate their growing family.
"And then there were four… Felicity's recruited a little sister to join her squad!" Jeremy gushed in his post. "Recently, she's been practicing her big-sistering on dolls, cradling and shushing them to sleep. Pretty soon, she'll be holding a real baby. But she's ready, and so are we."Life is beautiful! We are praising God for this precious little gift," he added.
As you might expect, folks are excited -- including Jinger!
There's been tons of speculation that Jinger is pregnant for some time now. From her undeniable pregnancy glow to deleting a #healthyfitpregnancy hashtag after Counting On fans quickly spotted it, guess eagle-eyed fans were onto something!
Now that Jinger and Jeremy feel comfortable enough to talk about this pregnancy, we are so excited for all of the special updates that are on the way. Jinger looks so happy, and we wish her and her family nothing but health and joy during this time.
