Prince Harry Is Reportedly 'Reverting to Party-Loving Ways' With Adele

CHRIS JACKSON/Getty Images
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

prince harry
CHRIS JACKSON/Getty Images

Guys, we're going to go ahead and ask you to take this with a massive heaping of salt, but we'd be remiss, as die-hard royal fans, if we didn't share this wild tidbit. According to a new report, Prince Harry has been spending his time drinking at Adele's house in Los Angeles, while Meghan Markle hangs out at home with Archie. The details surrounding this story are wild. 

  • A royal source spoke to the New Zealand publication 'Woman's Day' about Harry's current hobbies.

    prince harry
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    "Meghan’s worked really hard to turn Harry into a green-juice drinking vegan, and to do that she basically had to take away all his bad influences," the source remarked. "Enter Adele who lives five minutes away from them in Beverly Hills now, and has issued an open invitation for Harry to come over and enjoy her open bar."

    • Advertisement

  • The insider went on to say that when Harry's around Adele, he resorts to his former ways. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Samir Hussein / Getty Images

    "[Adele] and Harry get along famously, and he reverts to his cheeky, party-loving ways around her," the source noted. "You can’t help yourself around her -- she has such a wicked sense of humor and loves a pint -- just the type Harry used to love hanging around with." Hmmm ... doesn't sound like an ideal set-up -- especially when there's a baby in picture. 

  • And how does Meghan feel about Harry's alleged behavior? 

    meghan markle, prince harry
    WPA Pool / Getty Images

    Not great, claims the report. According to Woman's Day (via Celebrity Insider), Meghan isn't happy about what Harry's been getting up to as of late -- especially since, as another report in Celebrity Insider claimed, she's been "brainwashing" Harry.

    "He’s changed into a totally different person already surrounded by these woo-woo L.A. types," a source told the outlet. "He used to call Hollywood a cult, and now he is eating up Meghan’s hippie-dippy beliefs, surrounding himself with crystals and chanting mantras together when they wake up in the morning. She has him isolated from the outside world now and talking to him, it’s pretty clear he’s a changed man. There’s a difference between fitting in with your spouse’s beliefs and having a total personality transplant.”

    Uhhh ... again, grain of salt.

  • And! Stirring stuff up even more, the outlet brought up how Adele once had a crush on Harry!

    prince harry
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    In 2011 -- yes, nine years ago -- Adele revealed to British Glamour that she wouldn't mind having a fling with the prince. 

    "I'm after Prince Harry," Adele told the magazine almost a decade ago. "I know I said I wouldn’t go out with a ginger, but it’s Prince Harry! I’d be a real duchess then. I’d love a night out with him, he seems like a right laugh."

  • Again, we're pretty skeptical about this story, but man, is it juicy. 

    prince harry
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    It's hard to imagine Harry -- who's clearly head-over-heels in love with Meghan and Archie -- going out all the time and partying while the two of them are home. It's more likely something along the lines of "Harry stopped by Adele's" and the whole thing was blown out of proportion. 

    At least that's what we hope!

royals meghan markle

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement