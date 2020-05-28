Queen Elizabeth Is Reportedly Facing a Financial Crisis

In light of recent world events, a lot of people are having to tighten up their budgets ... and apparently, that includes Queen Elizabeth. It seems that the queen is facing financial issues of her own these days, and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight for her. 

So how worried do we need to be? 

  • It sounds like the lack of tourism to the UK is really hurting the queen's financials. 

    Queen Elizabeth
    As Lizzie Robinson and Chris Ship said on their podcast, "Royal Rota," this week, nobody has been visiting the palace over the last few months, and that means there's been a serious decline in the queen's royal collection trust, which ultimately ends up hurting the queen and her family's income. 

    We've all been impacted by everything going on in the world, and this just goes to show that no one, not even the royal family, is immune.

  • Reportedly, the financial impact has been in the millions. 

    Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip
    According to Express, Ship said on the podcast:

    "With everyone stuck at home I think the finance thing is pretty interesting. There were various figures around and the Palace were careful to say don't get stuck on this figure that has been reported, an £18 million pound hit. The bottom line is we shouldn't really be surprised that the income from tourists visiting Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Palace of Hollyrood House, Clarence House and wherever else the Royal collection trust gets its income from isn't coming in, the tourists are not there." 

    Makes sense. After all, is anyone traveling right now in any part of the world?

  • No matter what the final numbers are, they're definitely going to be a lot different from what the family pulled in last year. 

    Buckingham Palace
    As Robinson shared, the royal fam saw 3.2 million tourists at these destinations last year, and that meant that they made over 72 million pounds from their visits. 

    With a shut down that lasts months with no clear end in the future -- let alone a date when people will feel safe to travel and gather in large groups again -- it's hard to say how much money could really be at stake here, but it's not looking good. 

  • Right now, though, the palace seems to be worried about health and safety more.

    Queen Elizabeth
    A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement: 

    "The whole country is very likely to be impacted financially by coronavirus and the Royal Household is no exception. However, the time to address this issue will be when the full impact of all the implications of the current situation is clearer. At the moment the attention of the Royal Household is on ensuring it follows all the guidelines and supports the national effort in combatting COVID-19."

    Can't argue with that.

  • Hopefully, Queen Elizabeth is doing okay -- even in the face of all of this.

    Prince William, Queen Elizabeth
    This year has been a tough one for all of us, but hopefully. things will start to get better soon -- and for Elizabeth, too, who has been holed up at Windsor Castle staying safe for the past few months. 

    Fingers crossed she'll get to reunite with her family soon and that tourism will be booming when people are able to safely travel again. After all, people will want to see the queen's digs soon enough! 

