Meghan Markle Look-Alike Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to the Duchess

When Lifetime announced the cast of its first movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, people were pretty surprised with how much the actress, Parisa Fitz-Henley, looked like the duchess. Now, though, there's a new Meghan look-alike in town, and although she hasn't starred in any movies about Meghan (yet), people can't get over her crazy resemblance to the Duchess of Sussex.
Christine Primrose Mathis is a flight attendant from New Jersey, and she looks a LOT like Meghan Markle.
According to the Daily Mail, Mathis started getting comments on how similar she looked to Meghan when Suits first started airing. "At first, I was confused but I definitely took it as a compliment because I thought she was so beautiful," she said.
Of course. Who wouldn't want to be compared to Meghan?!
Once Meghan became more famous, Mathis started working on the side as an impersonator.
"A lot of people look up to her and because they can't get in direct contact with her, I guess I'm the next best thing," she told the Daily Mail. Apparently, since the royal wedding, Mathis has been traveling back and forth to Los Angeles for impersonation work -- though she won't say how much the gig pays!
Mathis plans on auditioning to play the duchess in an upcoming movie.
"Hopefully I can get some corporate work and TV work," she revealed. "I've been acting since I was very young and I'm working on getting an audition with my agent. That would be the absolute dream." Hey, if you can't marry a prince and be the actual Duchess of Sussex, getting paid to play her on film isn't a bad second!
Not everyone is super into Mathis' impersonation, though.
According to the mom of one, people on social media have had a few nasty things to say to her since she started with her Meghan schtick (#shocker).
"Social media can be cruel; I've had people comment that I'm trying to be her or that my hair and make-up is the same," she said. "I feel like I've always done my hair like that. I try to ignore the people who are being mean."
Even with Meghan's level of fame, Mathis continues to get mistaken for her on a regular basis.
"One time, I was coming back from a photoshoot in LA and an airport worker was so excited because she thought I was Meghan Markle but then she saw my passport and got embarrassed," she said. "But I just find it funny."
There's no denying it: Mathis definitely looks like the duchess. That said, there's only one true Meghan Markle.
