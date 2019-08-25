Meghan Markle Look-Alike Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to the Duchess

Christine Primrose Mathis is a flight attendant from New Jersey, and she looks a LOT like Meghan Markle.

According to the Daily Mail, Mathis started getting comments on how similar she looked to Meghan when Suits first started airing. "At first, I was confused but I definitely took it as a compliment because I thought she was so beautiful," she said.

Of course. Who wouldn't want to be compared to Meghan?!

