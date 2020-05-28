15 Things To Know About Molly Roloff



amyjroloff/instagram Even though Little People, Big World seems to be going strong on TLC -- sharing the lives of Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff (and their families) -- the show has definitely changed over the years, including which Roloffs are on it. Along with Matt and Amy's sons Jacob and Jeremy, we haven't seen much of their daughter, Molly Roloff, in recent years. Needless to say, that has left some fans wondering what happened to Molly and why she's no longer on the show, especially for those who are still new to this particular universe of reality TV. So who is Molly, and where is she?!

There are pretty simple answers to both of those questions, and it all goes back to Molly wanting to maintain her privacy while spending time with everyone she loves as often as she can. (There is also the fact that Molly doesn't really live close enough to join her family when they're filming.) She may not have fallen off the grid entirely (we do get a look into her life every now and then), but it seems like Molly Roloff has worked hard to build a life she loves independent of her family's fame.

Here's everything fans need to know about Molly and where she is today. As far as we can tell, she is happy and thriving in her adult life, and although we don't get to find out what she's up to too often, we love every single update her family shares.

Fingers crossed we'll hear more from Molly herself soon. As entertaining as Matt, Amy, Tori, and Zach -- and their kiddos -- are, we really do miss seeing her on the show these days!