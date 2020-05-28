15 Things To Know About Molly Roloff

Even though Little People, Big World seems to be going strong on TLC -- sharing the lives of Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff (and their families) -- the show has definitely changed over the years, including which Roloffs are on it. Along with Matt and Amy's sons Jacob and Jeremy, we haven't seen much of their daughter, Molly Roloff, in recent years. Needless to say, that has left some fans wondering what happened to Molly and why she's no longer on the show, especially for those who are still new to this particular universe of reality TV.
So who is Molly, and where is she?!
There are pretty simple answers to both of those questions, and it all goes back to Molly wanting to maintain her privacy while spending time with everyone she loves as often as she can. (There is also the fact that Molly doesn't really live close enough to join her family when they're filming.) She may not have fallen off the grid entirely (we do get a look into her life every now and then), but it seems like Molly Roloff has worked hard to build a life she loves independent of her family's fame.
Here's everything fans need to know about Molly and where she is today. As far as we can tell, she is happy and thriving in her adult life, and although we don't get to find out what she's up to too often, we love every single update her family shares.
Fingers crossed we'll hear more from Molly herself soon. As entertaining as Matt, Amy, Tori, and Zach -- and their kiddos -- are, we really do miss seeing her on the show these days!
She's Matt & Amy Roloff's Only (Biological) Daughter1
Out of Matt and Amy's four children, three of them are boys -- Jeremy, Zach, and Jacob -- with Molly being their only daughter. Now 26, Molly is a totally independent adult who lives away from her family, but judging by the photos that Matt and Amy post when she gets to come home to Roloff Farms, they're always so happy to see and catch up with her.
She Grew Up on 'Little People, Big World'2
The Roloff fam has been sharing their story on TLC through Little People, Big World since 2006. That's almost 15 years of episodes and watching their family grow up right before our eyes! In the beginning, this meant that all of the Roloff kids were involved in the show, so fans were introduced to Molly for the first time while watching the series, which started when she was just 12 years old.
But Doesn't Like the Cameras3
All of Matt and Amy's children -- except for Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff -- have opted out of filming Little People, Big World at this point, and that includes Molly. She's never really opened up about why she doesn't want to be on the show anymore, but it's no surprise that after she grew up and got married, Molly wanted to branch out and start a life on her own that doesn't include reality TV.
She Married Husband Joel in 20174
In August 2017, Molly married Joel Silvius in a ceremony held at Roloff Farms, which had to be pretty special. "J & M are seriously some of the most thoughtful, gentle and loving people I've met," their wedding photographer, Julia Green, wrote in an Instagram post. "I love how highly they speak about one another, which was so evident in their vows that had us all teary eyed."
She Lives in Spokane, Washington5
If it seems like Molly doesn't get to spend much time with her family in person these days, that's not because of anything dramatic going on behind the scenes; instead, it's just a little thing called geography. Molly and Joel are living in Spokane, Washington, which is about a six-hour drive from where Roloff Farms is located (in Hillsboro, Oregon).
That's a pretty long road trip!
Molly & Joel Bought Their Own House Last Year6
As far as we can tell, it seems like Molly and Joel will be living in Spokane for a while! Last year, they bought their own house, and the family went up to visit -- including Zach and Tori, who celebrated Molly's milestone with a post on Instagram.
"My little sister Molly and her husband Joel bought a house! Congratulations to them! We had a great time in Spokane this weekend with them," Zach wrote at the time.
She Works as a CPA7
Safe to say that one of Molly's many talents is math. According to her LinkedIn page, Molly is a CPA who has been working at Moss Adams for almost four years. Before this, Molly's page says she worked as a transcriptionist before she graduated in 2016 from Whitworth University in Spokane. Looks like this working girl has been pretty busy -- between her job, getting married, and buying a house.
Molly & Amy Share a Birthday8
Molly and Amy were both born on September 17. It's such a special day for their family, and something that Amy really loves about her relationship with her daughter, according to an Instagram post back in 2018 to celebrate their special day.
"She was and is my best birthday present," Amy wrote. "Happy Happy 25th Birthday Molly girl! I'm so thrilled we get to share this day together. The Lord gave me the best gift ever in my life when I became a mom to you and your brothers. I hope you have a wonderful fantastic blessed day - celebrating You."
She's Still Close With Her Family9
Just because Molly lives in another state and has opted out of filming Little People, Big World, it doesn't mean that she is no longer close with the rest of the Roloffs. It appears she makes time to see them and catch up at every possible opportunity. From the photos we've seen on social media, it looks like this is one tight group, especially when it comes to Molly's bond with her siblings.
She Spends Holidays With Her Fam10
Despite the distance between her house and Roloff Farms, it looks like Molly still looks forward to celebrating the holidays with her family. On Thanksgiving, Amy shared this snap of Molly and Joel sitting down to dinner with her, Jacob, and Jacob's wife, Isabel. They all look so happy to be together in this family selfie! We know Amy has to love seeing her kids any chance she gets!
She Twins With Her Mama11
Last May, Amy shared this sweet photo of her and Molly hanging out in the kitchen wearing matching aprons in honor of Mother's Day. Knowing Amy's passion for cooking, it's no surprise that this is an activity they'd do together when Molly makes a trip home -- and they both look like they're having a blast. The words "like mother, like daughter" have never been so true!
Amy Roloff Relishes Every Moment With Molly12
Being that Molly does happen to be Amy Roloff's only daughter, it's clear that Amy loves being with her -- even though she also seems to spend a lot of time with her daughters-in-law Isabel, Audrey, and Tori too.
"Seeing this beautiful wonderful woman I get to call my daughter Molly -- I can't tell you how happy this Mom's heart was," Amy wrote in her caption. "It was my Easter joy. Love her and her husband Joel forever and always."
Molly Gets in Father-Daughter Time With Matt, Too13
Don't think that when Molly comes home to Roloff Farms she only spends time with her mom. Nope, not the case at all! Here she is hanging out with her dad, Matt, looking happy as can be. Despite the changes they've gone through over the years, the Roloff fam has all stayed pretty close, and it seems as if Molly tries to make sure she sees everyone when she comes home.
She Seems Quite Happy These Days14
Even though Molly is living in another state away from her family -- and is living a mostly private life (with a private Instagram account) -- it seems that's just the way she likes it. As much as we'd love to follow along with her on social media, it's cool that Molly is doing her own thing. We'll just have to keep looking out for updates on her from her fam.
Her Parents Are So Proud15
In a post he shared after Molly got married, Matt Roloff couldn't help but write all about how proud he is of his only daughter.
He wrote:
"Well ... we gave away our Amazing Molly jo ...the most gorgeous bride ever! To her New husband Joel today. Molly is the apple of her mother and MY eyes ...Amy and I are gushing with pride of her character, faith, heart for God, wisdom and judgment... especially her choice in picking her life mate."