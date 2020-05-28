15 Rules the Royal Family Must Follow While Traveling

Dominic Lipinski-Pool/Getty Images
Traveling as part of the royal family has always seemed super glamourous. After all, they sometimes get to use private jets, and we've never seen Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle get off a plane looking anything less than totally flawless and refreshed -- so we have a feeling their flying experience is a bit less stressful than what the rest of us go through at the airport. (Thinking about those long TSA lines makes us sad.) But it's not always that easy, because the royal family has a lot of rules they must follow -- not just when they're at home, but especially when they're traveling -- and many of them require some extra effort when they're heading out for a royal engagement.
From their packing lists to who they bring with them when they travel -- and everything in between -- there are so many regulations placed on the royals when they hit the road. And once they finally do arrive, it's not like there's a lot of downtime, either. They're usually expected to adhere to a pretty hectic schedule over the length of their trip.
Read on for the rules the royal family must follow while they're traveling. Regardless of the destination, there's not a lot of wiggle room here, and a lot of these rules mean they're practically never just hopping on a plane and heading out for a restful trip.
Somehow, they make it all look so easy, but then again -- with the exception of Kate and Meghan -- most of them have been traveling this way their entire lives. Wonder what they'd think of the way the rest of us have to travel?
-
Mandatory Black Outfit1
Obviously, anything could happen at any time ... and that means that the royals have to be prepared for whatever comes up -- including a prominent death -- when they travel. The royals are required to bring a black outfit with them when they travel so they won't be caught wearing brightly-colored or inappropriate clothing should the unthinkable happen before they get back home.
-
Must Travel Separately2
Another morbid but necessary rule of traveling also revolves around the potential for the worst to happen. Royal heirs to the throne must travel separately, just in case something happens to one of their parents in transit. So far, Kate and Will have gotten special permission to travel with Prince George in tow, but there's a good chance that will change once he gets older.
-
-
No Passport Needed3
Everyone in the royal family travels with a passport ... except for Queen Elizabeth, who isn't required to have one in order to leave the country.
"As a British passport is issued in the name of Her Majesty, it is unnecessary for The Queen to possess one. All other members of the Royal Family, including The Duke of Edinburgh and The Prince of Wales, have passports," says the page on passports on the royal family's official site.
-
Using British Airways Is Strongly Recommended4
Though we will see the royals travel privately from time to time (they sometimes get a bit of backlash when they do), they're also permitted to fly commercial. When they take a flight like that, Express has reported that it's recommended that they use British Airways to support the United Kingdom's economy. It definitely makes sense as it's an easy way for them to show solidarity with a business from their own country.
-
-
All About the Chin5
When women in the royal family exit a plane, they must keep their chin parallel to the stairs, and there's actually a reason for that.
"Holding your chin parallel helps maintain posture while sitting, standing, walking and descending stairs. When your chin points down or up it gives the impression that you're not paying attention or not interested in what’s happening," etiquette expert Myka Meier told The Sun. "Often walking down a staircase is the grand entrance to a room or event and is the first impression with all eyes and photos on you."
-
Keep Visits Short & Sweet6
According to what a reporter for the Telegraph who has covered several royal tours has said, the royal family's trips to other countries are usually a total whirlwind; they don't have much time to stop and catch their breath.
"Touring the world meeting heads of state and being shown cultural treasures sounds like a wonderful life. Yet I have no envy for the royal family," Gordon Rayner said in 2016. "Their visits to world-famous sites rarely last more than 40 minutes, and the chances are they will never return.”
-
-
The Packing List Is Very Specific7
Aside from bringing a black outfit in case of mourning, there are also other requirements for the royal packing list. According to The Huffington Post, royal women are reportedly required to bring two pairs of beige pumps with them. In addition, Kate must pack at least five different pairs of shorts for Prince George, and least 10 barrettes for Princess Charlotte.
That can add up!
-
Bringing a Large Staff8
Of course, the royals can't just travel alone. They definitely need to bring their security teams with them, too -- but that's not all. As Town & Country reported, when Meghan and Harry visited South Africa last year, they brought a team of 13 people with them, including private secretaries, a hair dresser, and a nanny for Archie, who was still under a year old at the time they took the trip.
-
-
They Must Be Culturally Aware9
This one makes a lot of sense. Visiting someone else's country? Make sure to arrive aware of the culture and customs -- including the language.
"The internal palace aids will always be on hand to prepare each royal before an important visit," etiquette expert Meier told Reader's Digest. "It is the correct protocol to practice the etiquette of the country or culture you are visiting, in order to show respect, so each royal knows how to make the best first impression."
-
Bringing Their Own Booze10
There's no doubt that the royals will be offered drinks while traveling, but they tend to bring their own. According to Express, the royal family's bodyguards are in charge of their own alcohol stash. Should the royals want to drink a little booze, they can do so safely and rest assured that their drinks haven't been spiked or poisoned. Sounds like a stress-free way to unwind, even if it means bringing a little extra luggage.
-
-
Limiting the PDA11
Here's a royal rule that's even more important while traveling: It's a hard no on the PDA. Although the royals are generally discouraged from exhibiting too much outward affection toward each other in public on a daily basis, this definitely applies while traveling, too. After all, they are technically working, since their tours -- as fun as they look -- are still royal engagements and official appearances.
-
They Bring Their Own Blood12
This sounds super strange, but it's real ... at least according to The Telegraph. Apparently, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles bring bags of their own blood with them when they travel -- usually if they're going to an area where blood may be in short supply -- just in case there's an emergency and they need a transfusion quickly. And yes, they bring medical professionals along with them, too.
-
-
Must Accept All Gifts13
The royals are given all kinds of gifts when they travel -- some of them even meant for the kids of the family -- and they're required to accept all of them. There's just a small catch, though: Technically, all the gifts belong to the queen who can choose to disperse them as she wishes. We can't imagine she'd steal anything from George, Charlotte, Louis, or Archie, though!
-
Color-Coded Luggage14
It goes without saying that the royal family travels with a lot of luggage, and fortunately, they have a system which helps them figure out which suitcases belong to who. As Express reported, the queen and Kate have yellow tags on their luggage, while Prince William's color is blue. Prince Charles travels with a red tag on his suitcase, and the color green has been assigned to Princess Anne.
-
-
Double Packing15
Speaking of the queen's royal luggage ... it seems like no matter where she's going or what her plans are, she packs double. Queen Elizabeth is known for packing two of every outfit any time she travels so that she's fully prepared in case something happens to one of tem. Is it overkill? Probably, but it's obviously served her well over the years.
Can't be too prepared!