15 Rules the Royal Family Must Follow While Traveling

Image: Dominic Lipinski-Pool/Getty Images



Dominic Lipinski-Pool/Getty Images Traveling as part of the royal family has always seemed super glamourous. After all, they sometimes get to use private jets, and we've never seen Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle get off a plane looking anything less than totally flawless and refreshed -- so we have a feeling their flying experience is a bit less stressful than what the rest of us go through at the airport. (Thinking about those long TSA lines makes us sad.) But it's not always that easy, because the royal family has a lot of rules they must follow -- not just when they're at home, but especially when they're traveling -- and many of them require some extra effort when they're heading out for a royal engagement.

From their packing lists to who they bring with them when they travel -- and everything in between -- there are so many regulations placed on the royals when they hit the road. And once they finally do arrive, it's not like there's a lot of downtime, either. They're usually expected to adhere to a pretty hectic schedule over the length of their trip.

Read on for the rules the royal family must follow while they're traveling. Regardless of the destination, there's not a lot of wiggle room here, and a lot of these rules mean they're practically never just hopping on a plane and heading out for a restful trip.

Somehow, they make it all look so easy, but then again -- with the exception of Kate and Meghan -- most of them have been traveling this way their entire lives. Wonder what they'd think of the way the rest of us have to travel?