20 Casual Outfits Meghan Markle Should Bring Back Now That She’s an LA Girl

Initially, when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left royal life behind, they were all set to live in Canada. But it was really only a matter of time before they landed in Los Angeles, California. That's where Meghan's mom lives and where Hollywood is -- should Meghan gets a the itch to act again. Now that she's a Cali girl, it's time she start dressing the part, and fortunately, Meghan Markle's best casual outfits would totally work in Los Angeles should she want to pull them back out of her closet.
Meghan was in the public eye for a long time before she met Harry, thanks to her career in TV and movies, so we've seen her in a lot of great outfits over the years. From early red carpets to her royal outings, Meghan's fashion sense is always on point.
When she married into royalty and started having to go to lots of fancy events, Meghan stepped up her style game to include fascinators and gowns and so, so many pairs of heels. But since she loved a laid-back look before becoming a duchess, Meg also found little ways to fit in a more casual vibe from time to time.
On her travels with Prince Harry to warm places like Australia, Tonga, and South Africa, Meghan would often be spotted in strappy dresses, sandals, and chic sunglasses. Her dressed-down wardrobe from her pre-royal days was so fashion-forward that a lot of the looks still work even years later. It helps that she's a big fan of basics -- like jean jackets and button-down shirts -- as those work with anything.
It's unclear how much of her royal wardrobe Meghan packed up and moved to California after stepping back from the monarchy, but here's hoping these 20 pieces made the cut.
Not Mesh-ing Around1
At a television event during her Suits days, Meghan slayed the red carpet in a white mesh shirt and wide-legged pants. Meghan didn't shy away from sheer fabrics -- even when she was a royal -as she wore a mesh dress in her engagement photos -- but we still want her to bring this stylish look back now that she's a Cali girl. The mesh top would keep her super cool on a hot California day, and the pants would allow for good airflow.
Breezy Blues2
On an October visit to Tonga, the duchess went with a breezy, blue button-up dress and strappy sandals. Even though October can be chilly in many parts of America and the UK, it's in the balmy 70s in Tonga -- so her summery look makes a ton of sense. It would also be the perfect outfit to repeat for a Los Angeles outing as well. The look is put together while still being effortless and cool.
Star-Studded3
Meghan Markle was far from her life as a Duchess at this 2014 Fashion Week event. She embraced more of an edge in her style here with a studded leather jacket over a chic white dress. Hopefully, she still has that jacket in her closet, because it screams LA cool. It might be a little toasty to wear this summer, but she could pull it out for a fall outfit -- maybe with a great pair of jeans?
Chic Shorts4
One thing we pretty much never see the adult royals wear are shorts. But now that Meghan's put that life and its fashion protocols behind her, she could totally don this striped shorts set again. Meg paired it with nude pumps here, but it would also work with flats or a chic wedge sandal. The options are limitless now that the Queen has no say in Meghan's wardrobe choices.
Cozy & Casual5
In 2013, Meghan sported a super casual look to watch a hockey game in New York. Jeans, a distressed bomber jacket, and a big scarf. It's a little too messy for any royal to wear -- even on a day off -- but it would totally work in a California casual setting. Once again, perhaps a better fall or winter look, but once the temperature drops, watch out!
White Before or After Labor Day6
As the saying goes, one should never wear white after Labor Day, but those are just the kinds of fashion rules made to be broken by style icons, like Meghan Markle. She donned this all-white ensemble to Wimbledon in 2016, and yes, she wore it before Labor Day -- but it would look great on her year-round now that she's basking in the California sun.
California Cool7
If Prince Harry wasn't in this photo, we might have assumed it was taken pre-wedding. Meghan's look is so cool here and much more dressed down than most of her royal event outfits. We are obsessed with her cozy jacket, black jeans, and those shoes! They're wedge lace-up boots, and we need to see her in them again ASAP. This outfit is how we can just tell that Meghan used to be an actress. It's so Hollywood casual glam.
Funky Shoes8
We could take or leave this simple fit and flare dress, but we definitely hope she pulls those leopard flats out again soon now that she can doesn't have to wear heels as much anymore. Leopard is so in right now that even Kate Middleton has recently been spotted in the pattern -- but ya don't have to be a royal to enjoy the print, and Meghan should totally rock these flats again.
Jeans & a Cute Top9
Many women know that the perfect date or going out -- or just wanting to look nice -- outfit is jeans and cute top, and that's totally the vibe that Meghan has going here. The duchess wore this flowy tank and jeans to an outing in Cape Town last September. It can get pretty toasty that time of the year in South Africa, so the look was perfect for the weather, and for fashion mood boards everywhere.
Flowy in Fiji10
This Figue wrap dress cost $1495, so we sure hope Meghan got to keep it in the divorce from the royal family. We love the pom-pom sash and how she paired it with black espadrilles. She wore this look in Fiji, but it would work just as well on the streets of LA. Prince Harry should probably retire that Hawaiian shirt for now, though. It's more of a vacation vibe than a Cali one.
Cropped Cutie11
Crop tops are so Los Angeles, and in fact, this whole ensemble looks like something that Cali-queen Kim Kardashian would wear. Meghan put the sleek look together for a 2015 Fashion Week event, and five years later, it still totally holds up. She could ditch the jacket on a warm day and add it back in for a winter look.
So versatile!
Protocol-Breaking Hat12
People love to point out when Meghan breaks protocol, like when she brought a hat to the Royal Box to watch a Wimbledon match. But now, there's no dress codes she has to obey, and she can bring this look back to LA -- hat and all. The wide-legged pants and button down are chic without being overly dressy, and the white hat ties the look together.
Distressed Jeans13
Before she got engaged, Meghan was a little more casual in her style. She wore ripped jeans to watch the Invictus Games with Harry, pairing the look with a classic button-down and sunglasses. The distressed jeans style is seemingly here to stay, and it's been a while since we've seen them on Meghan. Time for her to recycle this forever chic look.
Sandals & Stripes14
An October visit to Australia called for some breezy fashion choices. Meghan wore a linen $129 Reformation dress and gladiator sandals. If we didn't know that she and Harry were royals, they would have looked like any other couple on vacation. We love this casual vibe on the duchess, and now that she doesn't have formal events to go to, she should totally pop this look on for the LA summer.
Oversized Style15
Two months after giving birth to Archie, Meghan brought him to watch his dad play polo. For the summertime outing, she went with a super inexpensive ASOS dress that's actually still available in some sizes for just $22.50. The dress comes with a belt, but Meghan chose to leave it off for an oversized look. She could totally wear this again in LA -- with or without the belt.
Tennis Casual16
Everyone could use a denim dress in their closet. (It's such a versatile look.) Meghan wore hers to a tennis match in New York to watch her friend Serena Williams play. We are not huge fans of the sweater she wore over the dress, but the frock itself is super cute and can be dressed up or down. Denim is everywhere in Cali, and Meghan can pull this look out again anytime.
Marvelous Maxi17
Compared to Kate Middleton, who often sports all the colors of the rainbow, Meghan Markle likes a more neutral color palette in her closet. This camel-colored maxi dress that she wore in South Africa is a perfect example of that. Good thing California is also known for its down-to-earth vibes that would totally mesh with a neutral color scheme and a flowy dress -- like this one.
Denim for Days18
A jean jacket goes with any outfit, and the duchess wore hers over a simple white button-up and dark denim pants. Maybe it was all those years on Suits, but Meghan totally knows how to rock a dress shirt. But while she can also make a collared shirt fancy, we love it in a more casual setting like this, with Meghan's hair in her signature messy bun.
Easy Jumpsuit19
This comfy black jumpsuit has a simple silhouette, but it's so chic. The $120 outfit is from Everlane and still for sale for interested parties. If Meghan didn't bring the jumpsuit back to LA from England, she can just buy another one. It's so cute, and it's definitely worth it. She can wear it with heels and earrings again for a classier look, or throw on a jean jacket and sandals -- or sneakers for a low-key vibe.
Pretty Pattern20
A tank top-style maxi dress is perfect for an LA summer, and the striped pattern on this one is so fun. Meghan could pair this gown with some wedge sandals for the perfect street style look. As the weather warms up, we can't wait to see what she chooses to wear (when she does leave her house). Whatever it is, she'll be gorgeous as always.