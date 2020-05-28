20 Casual Outfits Meghan Markle Should Bring Back Now That She’s an LA Girl

Image: Splash News



Splash News Initially, when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left royal life behind, they were all set to live in Canada. But it was really only a matter of time before they landed in Los Angeles, California. That's where Meghan's mom lives and where Hollywood is -- should Meghan gets a the itch to act again. Now that she's a Cali girl, it's time she start dressing the part, and fortunately, Meghan Markle's best casual outfits would totally work in Los Angeles should she want to pull them back out of her closet. Meghan was in the public eye for a long time before she met Harry, thanks to her career in TV and movies, so we've seen her in a lot of great outfits over the years. From early red carpets to her royal outings, Meghan's fashion sense is always on point.

When she married into royalty and started having to go to lots of fancy events, Meghan stepped up her style game to include fascinators and gowns and so, so many pairs of heels. But since she loved a laid-back look before becoming a duchess, Meg also found little ways to fit in a more casual vibe from time to time.

On her travels with Prince Harry to warm places like Australia, Tonga, and South Africa, Meghan would often be spotted in strappy dresses, sandals, and chic sunglasses. Her dressed-down wardrobe from her pre-royal days was so fashion-forward that a lot of the looks still work even years later. It helps that she's a big fan of basics -- like jean jackets and button-down shirts -- as those work with anything.

It's unclear how much of her royal wardrobe Meghan packed up and moved to California after stepping back from the monarchy, but here's hoping these 20 pieces made the cut.

