10 Pieces of Jewelry Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Inherited From Princess Diana

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images For those who aren't aware, Princess Diana was known for her extensive charity work, and her personal touch, but one of her most beautiful gestures was to make an extraordinary provision in her will for women she never met: her sons' wives -- whom she intended to "have, or use" the jewels she left to William and Harry. We know what happened next. Diana's boys grew up and got married, and now, we're seeing Diana's most iconic pieces -- from bracelets to earrings to cocktail rings -- on Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. We are not sure if William and Harry have, in turn, gifted the pieces to their wives -- or, er, simply lent them to the ladies (what an awkward convo that would be! -- but we are sure of one thing: The pieces have taken on new life in a way that both honors Diana and moves the clock forward, fashion-wise.

For all the times that we've deduced Meghan and Kate were paying tribute to Diana through their look and the timing of their outfits, we've never heard them say that explicitly -- not do we expect them to, as that would be kind of weird. But when it comes to jewelry, we do know exactly which pieces came directly from Diana's collection, because Diana was, of course, the most photographed woman of her time.

Can y'all imagine what it must have been like for the two duchesses to be presented with a jewelry box full of Diana's treasures? It would take our breath away. Diana had so much jewelry, given to her by Charles, her family, sultans and sheikhs, friends, boyfriends, jewelry designers, or bought with her own money. She had enough pearls to populate an ocean, necklaces that dripped with diamonds, and sapphires galore -- some of them big enough the size of eggs.

Though Kate and Meghan haven't brought out Diana's ultra-blingy stuff -- like her pearl choker with enormous sapphire -- we have seen them wearing select pieces in public. Each time, it's been a joy to watch how the jewels have been worn similarly or differently from Diana, with each woman putting her own stamp on it.

Here are some of the pieces that Kate and Meghan have plucked from Diana's collection and made their own.