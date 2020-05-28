The Hidden Meanings Behind Royal Wedding Dresses

Image: Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Image



Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Image For those who don't know, royal wedding dresses are beautiful, and they never fail to impress -- even the ones that don't leave us all starry-eyed and gasping in wonder. We love them, but a big part of the reason why goes beyond our favorite gowns' luxurious fabric, impressive tailoring, or delicate, modern design. Many royal wedding dresses go beyond looks -- way beyond. Brides often make sure that they are as meaningful and symbolic as they are memorable. They use wedding dresses to communicate love, respect, admiration, and a sense of belonging to the public, to the queen, and to their grooms. They pay homage to their own families, as well as the royal one they're about to join. They pay tribute to their own love stories -- and why not? It's why everyone is gathered in the church in the first place!

Royal brides didn't always do this. There was a time when wedding gowns simply served to communicate money and power. They were just expensive dresses dyed in expensive colors and decorated to the max. In fact, in the 1800s, one British princess was so weighed down with sparking jewels that she couldn't walk in her dress and had to be carried into the church. No inspiring symbolism there.

But then one queen changed all that (read on to find out who she was!), and the rest have followed suit with a few (boring) exceptions. Nowadays, symbolism is embued in many royal wedding gowns, whether it's done subtly or overtly. In fact, once we're done openly gawking at a just-revealed wedding dress, we're scrutinizing it on TV, or in pictures to find the meaning behind the silk. We expect it now, and royal families know that and play it up with post-wedding fact sheets and press releases.

So which royal brides and which royal wedding dresses have done a particularly great job of communicating symbolism and meaning? Here are nine that immediately come to mind. We think these ladies did a great job, and we still admire what they had to say through their gorgeous gowns.