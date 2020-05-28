A Look Back at Collin Gosselin's Special Bond With Colleen Conrad

Over the years, we've seen a lot of ups and downs where Jon Gosselin's family and children are concerned -- especially when it comes to his custody battle involving Hannah Gosselin and Collin Gosselin. Now, both children live with their dad full-time, and something really special has come out of it: The bond that Collin shares with Jon's longtime girlfriend, Colleen Conrad. Through everything the family has shared on Instagram, it's pretty obvious that Collin and Colleen make quite a pair, and even though Collin didn't grow up living with Colleen (he only recently made that full-time transition), it's clear that she's the mother figure in his life.
At this point, it seems like Collin is pretty much estranged from mom Kate Gosselin, and that can be hard for any kid. But that's also where Colleen has gone above and beyond, treating him like her own, as they've quickly become family to each other. It's great to know that Collin can rely on someone like her in his life.
Read on for all the times Collin and Colleen's special bond was clear on social media. There's no doubt in our minds that they're so lucky to have each other, and after everything that Collin has been through that has led him to this happier part of his life, we're so glad he has someone like her to help guide him and support him, especially during his teenage years.
We can't wait to see Colleen's bond with Collin grow in the future -- and the one she has with Hannah, too. As far as we can tell, she's a very special lady!
Collin Reportedly Looks Up to Colleen1
According to what a source close to the Gosselins told In Touch, Collin feels like Colleen and her kids are part of his own family and considers her an "unofficial stepmom."
"Collin trusts Colleen," the insider told the outlet. "He gets advice from her, and he looks up to her. … He loves her and he loves her kids, too, Jesse and Jordan."
It definitely seems like the feeling is mutual!
Special Happy Mother's Day Message2
Though Collin's Instagram account is private (now), this year, he shared a post wishing Colleen a happy Mother's Day, sharing what she means to him -- leaving mom Kate out in the process.
"Colleen, you are so much more than a mother to me," Collin wrote in his post, according to Us Weekly. "You are one of my guidelines and my guiding light. Thank you doesn't say enough, I love you so much and you've done so much for me that claims you my strong, happy, loving and awesome mother figure, you’re irreplaceable. Thank you so much Colleen love you so much!!!"
So sweet!
Playing With Puppies3
During a beach trip at the end of 2019, Colleen shared this sweet photo of Collin and Hannah cuddling puppies, mentioning they wanted to bring them home. (Who wouldn't?!) It's so sweet that Colleen catalogs these moments with Jon's kids on her own Instagram -- as if they were her own children. It has to make Collin and Hannah feel super special.
Road Trip4
As often as we see Colleen and Jon get out of the house for their own dates and vacations as a couple, they also include the kids in plenty of the fun they have, too. It seems like this blended family is always headed somewhere new! Here they are on a road trip with Collin and Hannah both in tow. We're so jealous of all of their travels!
Movie Date5
Last year, most of us were so excited when Avengers: Endgame finally hit theaters, and it looks like Collin and Colleen definitely were, too! Colleen shared this pic from when she and Collin went to the movies to see it, and it's so sweet. A little bonding time over a movie and some candy (yum, Swedish fish!) sounds like the perfect outing to us.
One Happy Family6
It seems like Colleen is such an upbeat, positive person, and it definitely shows through in her interactions with Collin. Here she, Jon, and Collin are cheesing away -- with the dog -- on New Year's Eve, and they all look so happy to be together. We know Collin's been through so much in the past, and we're glad to see him this happy with people who truly care about him.
Christmas Tree Hunting7
In November 2018, Collin took a break from the facility he was staying at to stay with Jon for Christmas, and it seems like they made the best of their time together. Colleen shared this photo of him and Hannah with her children, and if we didn't know any better, we'd assume they were siblings who have known each other their entire lives. Colleen and Collin have fit into each other's families so seamlessly.
Blended Family8
Here's another photo from the day they went out to the Christmas tree farm to search for the perfect tree for their fam a couple of years ago -- this time with Jon and Colleen included. This family looks so happy together, and it seems like this was such a fun day for everyone involved.
"Found our tree," Jon wrote at the time. "Let the holidays begin!!!!"
Just Hanging Out9
There seemed to be a noticeable change in Collin once he came home to live with Jon, and Colleen made sure to capture it for the world to see. Here he is, lounging in a tree on the Fourth of July in 2019, and he looks so happy and free here! It's even sweeter that Colleen shares photos of just Collin on her Instagram.
She really loves him.
More Holiday Fun10
A year after their original Christmas tree search, they decided to continue the tradition, and this time, it looks like Collin joined Jon and Colleen on the hunt for the perfect tree. She shared this photo of Collin and his dad with the one they picked out, and it looks like this might end up being something that they do every year in the future, too.
Why not? It looks like so much fun.
Ringing in Another Year Together11
On New Year's Eve, Jon took to Instagram to share this shot of himself with Colleen, Collin, and Hannah celebrating the beginning of 2019. It was another holiday they all spent together as a family, and everyone here looks so happy (as usual). We love how they were able to be together for it since we know Jon has had to miss out on spending a lot of these occasions with his kids.
Summer Memories12
After summer 2019 came to an end, Jon shared this collage of his favorite moments -- many of them including Collin, Hannah, and Colleen. We already know from following along on his Instagram that Collin is having a blast living with his dad and Colleen, and this just proves it even more. It looks like there's never a dull moment in this family, and that's just the way they like it.
A Family Christmas13
What says family bonding time like matching Christmas pajamas? Since Collin started living with Jon full-time, he's been fully accepted into the fold. It's so awesome that he gets to spend the holidays with people who love him so much, including Colleen and her children. We're sure he misses his siblings who live with their mom, but he's got his own family right here.
Hanging on the Beach in Delaware14
Jon shared this pic of him, Colleen, and Collin looking like three peas in a pod in this makeshift hot tub that Collin created on the beach for them to enjoy. (Hey, that's a pretty impressive skill.) "Amazing Day on the Beach in Delaware with Collin and Colleen!!!" he wrote in his caption at the time. "Collin made a hot tub for all of us!!! Hannah is with her friends nearby!"
Celebrating the Fourth of July15