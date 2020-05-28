A Look Back at Collin Gosselin's Special Bond With Colleen Conrad



jongosselin1/Instagram Over the years, we've seen a lot of ups and downs where Jon Gosselin's family and children are concerned -- especially when it comes to his custody battle involving Hannah Gosselin and Collin Gosselin. Now, both children live with their dad full-time, and something really special has come out of it: The bond that Collin shares with Jon's longtime girlfriend, Colleen Conrad. Through everything the family has shared on Instagram, it's pretty obvious that Collin and Colleen make quite a pair, and even though Collin didn't grow up living with Colleen (he only recently made that full-time transition), it's clear that she's the mother figure in his life.

At this point, it seems like Collin is pretty much estranged from mom Kate Gosselin, and that can be hard for any kid. But that's also where Colleen has gone above and beyond, treating him like her own, as they've quickly become family to each other. It's great to know that Collin can rely on someone like her in his life.

Read on for all the times Collin and Colleen's special bond was clear on social media. There's no doubt in our minds that they're so lucky to have each other, and after everything that Collin has been through that has led him to this happier part of his life, we're so glad he has someone like her to help guide him and support him, especially during his teenage years.



We can't wait to see Colleen's bond with Collin grow in the future -- and the one she has with Hannah, too. As far as we can tell, she's a very special lady!