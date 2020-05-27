Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Facing 'Unimaginable' Threats to Their Security in LA

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made the big move over to Los Angeles, people have been very curious about their new lives ... but now, it sounds like the paparazzi are a bit too curious. Meghan and Harry are facing huge threats to their safety while living in the United States, and they've even had to get the police involved.
Now that Meghan and Harry are settled into their LA rental home, they're facing new security threats.
Meghan and Harry have reportedly had at least five of these drone incidents happen since they moved in.
They've also been followed by paparazzi while they're out and about.
In the end, they just want to feel safe in their daily lives, like anyone else would.
Hopefully, Meghan and Harry will be able to work out their security issues soon.
