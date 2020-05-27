Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Facing 'Unimaginable' Threats to Their Security in LA

Now that Meghan and Harry are settled into their LA rental home, they're facing new security threats.

According to what a source told The Daily Beast, drone photographers have been flying over their property, attempting to catch new photos of the couple (and likely of Archie, too).

As if the idea of being watched like that isn't enough, apparently, these drones have been flying as close as 20 feet over their houses, which has to be pretty stressful for them. In fact, they're calling the threat "unimaginable" at this point.