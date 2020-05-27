Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Facing 'Unimaginable' Threats to Their Security in LA

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made the big move over to Los Angeles, people have been very curious about their new lives ... but now, it sounds like the paparazzi are a bit too curious. Meghan and Harry are facing huge threats to their safety while living in the United States, and they've even had to get the police involved. 

  • Now that Meghan and Harry are settled into their LA rental home, they're facing new security threats.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    According to what a source told The Daily Beast, drone photographers have been flying over their property, attempting to catch new photos of the couple (and likely of Archie, too). 

    As if the idea of being watched like that isn't enough, apparently, these drones have been flying as close as 20 feet over their houses, which has to be pretty stressful for them. In fact, they're calling the threat "unimaginable" at this point.

    • Advertisement

  • Meghan and Harry have reportedly had at least five of these drone incidents happen since they moved in. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

    The source says that these incidents were reported to the LAPD on May 9, 19, 20, 21, and 25, and it's seriously interfering with Meghan and Harry's ability to feel safe in their own home ... not that we blame them. 

    The insider said: 

    "They see these drones coming in at them, and they guess that they are being operated by photographers, but they can’t just assume that. Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terror threat is very real for them. But, aside from that, imagine if you were in their shoes facing that, how that would feel? To have drones buzzing around 20 feet above your head when you are trying to play with your son?"

  • They've also been followed by paparazzi while they're out and about. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    In fact, one such incident happened when Meghan and Harry worked with Project Angel to deliver food around the LA area, and according to their friend's account, it sounds pretty scary.

    The friend said: 

    “They were out driving in the last month in Los Angeles and were noticed by paparazzi. They were then tailed, followed and chased by two cars, which were being driven very erratically. When they parked up, one of the cars following them, which had been in an outer lane, cut across two lanes of traffic to park themselves. The photographer’s car was five meters away from causing a T-bone crash. It was incredibly dangerous, shocking and scary. They were rattled, but they handled it the best way they could. But the reality is people are following and tailing them every day. They are trying not to let the aggressiveness get to them. Protecting their family is their top concern.”

    That's terrifying -- and a little too close to what Princess Diana suffered, too. 

  • In the end, they just want to feel safe in their daily lives, like anyone else would. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Simon James/GC Images/Getty Images

    “It’s absurd to say they are inviting this because they are in California. When they were in a totally remote location in Canada, they still had swarms of paparazzi photographers descending on them from all over the globe," their friend said, adding, “It’s relevant to all of us. We expect to be safe and secure at home, especially when we are doing something like playing with our kids.”

    We hear that!

  • Hopefully, Meghan and Harry will be able to work out their security issues soon. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

    They should be able to go outside and play in the yard with their kid -- and without the worry that they're being watched. And they should also be able to drive around without the fear of a car crash or being followed, too. That has to be truly terrifying for them.

    Here's hoping Meghan, Harry, and Archie can stay safe. They deserve to have a little peace of mind and privacy at the very least. 

royal couple royals meghan markle

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement