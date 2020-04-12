Jessa Duggar's First Birthday Photo of Ivy in a Tutu Is Cute Beyond Words

There's a milestone birthday happening in the Seewald house! On Tuesday, both Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald posted the cutest photos of little Ivy, in honor of their only daughter's first birthday. Man, this little girl has suddenly gotten so big. Where did the time go? Also, where did you get that tutu, guys? Adorable.
Happy Birthday, Ivy!
How cute is she?! Such a sweet photo of the littlest member of the Seewald clan here. We're dying over that adorable baby belly poking out in that "one" leotard underneath the tutu. (And, of course, the bow in her hair, too.)
"Darling child, how are you ONE already?" Jessa wrote in the caption, alongside the pic.
Ben shared an equally adorable photo of Ivy.
Check her out, sitting on a cushion and eating an apple like a big girl. (Also, pudgy baby toes and ankles! The cutest thing ever!)
"My dear Ivy Jane. Happy birthday, Sweetheart! I love you so much. You bring so much joy to our lives," Ben wrote next to the photo. Obviously, he's a super doting dad.
Ivy has been taking up some serious real estate on Ben and Jessa's Instagram accounts lately.
And, uh, who could blame them? She's so stinkin' cute!
While Ivy's first birthday photos are insanely adorable, we'd be lying if we said the photo Jessa shared last week didn't give it a run for it's money. Not only is Ivy so cute eating a flower, but she is literally Jessa's twin in this shot. It's crazy!
Little Ivy isn't the only person celebrating a birthday in the Seewald house this month.
Just last week, Ben turned 25 and Jessa posted a sweet tribute to her man on Instagram, listing all the things she loves about him.
"You have a beautiful soul. You’re thoughtful and romantic. We’re in a busy season with babies, so I’m not going to pretend that it’s all roses and chocolates," Jessa wrote on Instagram, adding: "Mostly it’s the hundred 'little' things, like those very married kisses on your way out the door to work, and how the moment you return home, you’re changing poopy diapers, loading the dishwasher, and at least once a week asking me if we want to get the kids to bed early so we can pop popcorn and watch our favorite video podcasts together."
Hopefully, Ivy has a great day.
While the Seewalds may not be able to get together with friends and family this year for a fun celebration, we're sure they'll do it up at home for their little one.
Also, being that it's Ivy's first birthday, we're pretty sure she'll be good with mom, dad, her brothers, and a little bit of wrapping paper. Happy Birthday!
