'Forensic Audit' Reveals Harry & Meghan Reportedly Cost British Taxpayers $53 Million

Among the many, many reasons Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been getting backlash over lately, a big one is the money spent on them before they decided to step down as senior royals and flee to the US. And now, we have a better idea of exactly how much was spent on the couple. Reportedly, Meghan and Harry have cost British taxpayers millions since they got married in 2018 ... so it's no wonder that people are annoyed.

  • According to an expert, Meghan and Harry cost taxpayers 44 million pounds between their May 2018 wedding and March 31, 2020. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

    British politician and royal expert Norman Baker recently spoke to the Daily Mail about Meghan and Harry's expenditures (which were obtained via a forensic audit), and boy -- it's a jaw-dropping amount.

    "From their wedding day to March 31 this year, I estimate the British taxpayer has forked out more than £44 million to provide Harry and Meghan with, it seems, whatever they want," he said. 

    That comes out to about $53 million in US money. Yikes! 

  • A good chunk of these costs were spent on Meghan and Harry's wedding itself. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    AARON CHOWN/AFP via Getty Images

    And by a "good chunk," we mean about $40 million, because a ceremony like that doesn't come cheap! Baker claimed that Meghan and Harry only chipped in $2 million of that cost themselves, which sounds like a lot of money but ended up barely being a drop in the bucket. 

    Between Meghan's dress, the security tab, and everything else involved in pulling off a royal wedding ... it added up. 

  • Then, there's another few million spent on renovations. 

    Frogmore Cottage
    Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

    First, Nottingham Cottage was renovated to the tune of $1.7 million so that Meghan and Harry could live there on Kensington Palace property when they first got married. It's a 21-room apartment, so obviously, that was a pretty big undertaking. 

    Then, there was another $2.9 million spent on Frogmore Cottage renovations ... though Meghan and Harry have vowed to pay that back and have reportedly already started. 

  • And let's not forget the costs associated with security, staffing, and everything else. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    About $720,000 was paid out for salaries for Meghan and Harry's staff over the two years they were working for them, with another $8.5 million dedicated to paying their security team. Then, there was little stuff, which added up too, such as travel costs while they were still working royals. 

    Sounds like the fam may end up saving themselves a lot of money now that these two are paying their own way!

  • It's hard to even conceptualize this kind of money ... especially spent so quickly. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

    We'd definitely be interested in finding out Kate and Will's expenditures in comparison, especially when it came to the first two years of their marriage, which would likely be pricier than the years ahead, because a wedding and renovations aren't ongoing expenses.

    At least Meghan and Harry are doing their own thing these days, and they seem happier for it. But let's not forget that royal life definitely doesn't come cheap.

