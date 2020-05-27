'Forensic Audit' Reveals Harry & Meghan Reportedly Cost British Taxpayers $53 Million

According to an expert, Meghan and Harry cost taxpayers 44 million pounds between their May 2018 wedding and March 31, 2020.

British politician and royal expert Norman Baker recently spoke to the Daily Mail about Meghan and Harry's expenditures (which were obtained via a forensic audit), and boy -- it's a jaw-dropping amount.

"From their wedding day to March 31 this year, I estimate the British taxpayer has forked out more than £44 million to provide Harry and Meghan with, it seems, whatever they want," he said.

That comes out to about $53 million in US money. Yikes!