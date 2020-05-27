'Forensic Audit' Reveals Harry & Meghan Reportedly Cost British Taxpayers $53 Million

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Among the many, many reasons Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been getting backlash over lately, a big one is the money spent on them before they decided to step down as senior royals and flee to the US. And now, we have a better idea of exactly how much was spent on the couple. Reportedly, Meghan and Harry have cost British taxpayers millions since they got married in 2018 ... so it's no wonder that people are annoyed.
According to an expert, Meghan and Harry cost taxpayers 44 million pounds between their May 2018 wedding and March 31, 2020.
A good chunk of these costs were spent on Meghan and Harry's wedding itself.
Then, there's another few million spent on renovations.
And let's not forget the costs associated with security, staffing, and everything else.
It's hard to even conceptualize this kind of money ... especially spent so quickly.
