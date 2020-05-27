Kate Middleton Hits Back at Claims She's 'Exhausted & Trapped'

It isn't every day Kate Middleton goes head to head with the media, but after a recent article was published about the Duchess of Cambridge -- making lots of juicy claims -- Kate is hitting back. Mere days after the story hit the stands, Kate's people kicked it into high gear, doing damage control for what may or may not be a true story about the future queen.

  • Tatler recently released a story about Kate, entitled "Catherine the Great."

    In the article, a number of fairly surprising things about Kate are claimed, including that the duchess is angry about the workload she has while staying at home.

    "Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course she's smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn't want this. She feels exhausted and trapped," the article stated. "She's working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays."

  • The article also alleges that Kate wasn't very warm to Meghan. 

    Kate never "pulled Meghan under her wing" the article stated, adding that Kate and Prince William were "circumspect from the beginning" about Prince Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle

    The piece also says that Kate has "a ruthless survival streak."

    "She keeps her head down because the prize of being queen is so great," it read. "She models herself on the queen and now speaks like the queen."

  • Understandably, Kate wasn't happy about the article. 

    "This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication," a spokesperson for the palace said in a statement shortly after the article was released. (The article also doesn't paint Harry and Meghan in a positive light either, but so far, their camp has been quiet about the piece.)

  • But! The magazine hit back at the palace! This is drama, people!

    Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a spokesperson for Tatler said: "Tatler's Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources. Kensington Palace knew we were running the 'Catherine the Great' cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false."

    What!

  • Who's telling the truth here?

    Obviously, we're never going to find out the real deal, but clearly this article hit a nerve with the duchess -- and honestly, we can't say we blame her; some pretty awful things were said about her and her family (her mother was called "a terrible snob" in the piece).

    As we all know, though, by this time next week no one will even remember that it was even published. So, Kate at least has that going for her.

