Kate Middleton Hits Back at Claims She's 'Exhausted & Trapped'

In the article, a number of fairly surprising things about Kate are claimed, including that the duchess is angry about the workload she has while staying at home.

"Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course she's smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn't want this. She feels exhausted and trapped," the article stated. "She's working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays."