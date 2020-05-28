20 Most Unforgettable Royal Wedding Scandals, Ranked



Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Ah, royal weddings. So entertaining, so dreamy, and such rare moments of pageantry and fairy tale romance in a modern setting. We love them, and we love to ogle the sumptuous wedding dresses, the sparkly tiaras, the famous guests, the old carriages, the beautiful churches, and the grand ceremonies. Yes, we love everything about royal weddings, but we'd be lying if we said that we didn't also love the juicy scandals that often come along with the nuptials of the rich and royal. They provide those moments of drama in an otherwise carefully managed affair that lets us know that deep down, we're all the same.

Royal wedding scandals, as old as royal weddings themselves, can come in any form -- whether they are about an embarrassing relative (there are LOTS of those), dumb or outdated royal rules, brides or grooms who are deemed less than regal and have to fight opposition, or good, old-fashioned cheating hearts.

Whatever the case, royal wedding scandals often prove that nothing can stay hidden forever and that everything that can go wrong, will go wrong -- and at the worst possible time (right before or even during a wedding ceremony). No one is immune to royal wedding scandals, especially not the British royal family -- which seems to mostly run a tight ship and does its best to keep a stiff upper lip about everything -- not the royal family that rules the tiny principality of Monaco, and not the obscure Japanese royal family that rarely ventures out of palace doors.

It doesn't even matter how well royal families handle crises, because by the time they do, we've already got all the details, and nothing can change that. So what royal scandals stand out in our collective minds? Well, here are 20 doozies that have lived in infamy for decades, and, in one case, even centuries.