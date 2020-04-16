Jinger Duggar Called 'Desperate' After Latest Instagram Giveaway

Just a matter of days after Jinger Duggar came under fire for one Instagram giveaway, she's doing another one ... and so far, it's not going over much better with Counting On fans than the first one did. Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo gave away a date night to some of their followers, and while this time, the contest seems legit, it doesn't have fans too impressed after the way the last one went.
This all started earlier in May, when Jinger attempted to join a giveaway with other Instagrammers.
She was offering up $8,000 to her followers, as long as they were following various other accounts on the app.
But it seemed pretty shady from the start -- the giveaway appeared on a brand new account, not Jinger's usual one, and it disappeared as quickly as it was posted, with Jinger later explaining to confused fans that it had been a scheduled post that accidentally went live despite the fact that the "partnership" Jinger and Jeremy had with the giveaway had ended.
Now, they're making another attempt.
Jinger and Jeremy began a new giveaway, offering date nights to their followers.
"Jeremy and I are giving away a DATE NIGHT to 20 couples! Date nights are a lot harder in quarantine, and we wanted to do something fun to say thank you for following along with us here," Jinger explained in her post about the giveaway.
According to Jinger, they would be awarding 20 couples with $50 gift cards to Uber Eats so they'd be able to have a nice date night at home. All the couples would have to do is be sure they're following both her and Jeremy's accounts, and to comment on the post sharing something they love about them.
Fans still weren't satisfied.
The giveaway is now closed, and it looks like they've announced the winners.
At least the giveaway was legit this time.
Of course, it remains to be seen if these winners will get their prizes now that they've been named ... but knowing how things go in Duggar social media world, we don't doubt that there will definitely be an outburst if this couple doesn't follow through on their gift card promises.
We're interested to see if this ends up being a regular thing for Jeremy and Jinger. Hopefully, they'll keep being cautious about this kind of stuff in the future.
