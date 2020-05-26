Mary-Kate Olsen Files for Divorce After Emergency Petition Gets Rejected

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images
Celebrity breakups are always hard, and it looks like this one is moving forward. It's official: Former Full House star Mary-Kate Olsen has filed for divorce from Olivier Sarkozy, wasting no time in making a swift legal exit from their marriage after reports surfaced earlier this month that the couple was splitting after nearly five years.
News of Mary-Kate and Olivier's split first broke May 13.
As soon as courts opened Monday, Mary-Kate's lawyers filed for her divorce proceedings.
Fortunately, it sounds like Mary-Kate is well protected financially.
So far, there haven't been many details out there about what could have happened.
Here's hoping Mary-Kate is hanging in there.
