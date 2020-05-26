Meghan Markle Reportedly Believes There Was a Royal 'Conspiracy' Against Her



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

There's been a lot of backlash against Meghan Markle for a long time, and as it turns out, she may have had her own theory for why it was happening. Apparently, Meghan felt there was a conspiracy against her from the time she joined the royal family, and we can't exactly blame her for feeling that way.

In Meghan's position, we would have wanted to make an exit ASAP, too.