Meghan Markle Reportedly Believes There Was a Royal 'Conspiracy' Against Her

There's been a lot of backlash against Meghan Markle for a long time, and as it turns out, she may have had her own theory for why it was happening. Apparently, Meghan felt there was a conspiracy against her from the time she joined the royal family, and we can't exactly blame her for feeling that way.

In Meghan's position, we would have wanted to make an exit ASAP, too. 

  • Reportedly, Meghan felt that she was an 'outsider' from the very beginning. 

    Meghan Markle
    Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    As a source close to the former Suits actress told The Times, Meghan felt that as soon as she and Prince Harry were married, the best thing she could do would be to isolate herself as much as possible.

    "She was convinced there was a conspiracy against her and so she basically put herself in isolation when they moved to Frogmore," the source said.

  • Supposedly, things only got worse for Meghan after Archie had been born, and she 'wanted out.'

    Meghan Markle
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    In fact, Meghan's friends reportedly even felt she was burning herself out by trying to juggle too many balls in the air at the same time, and she was feeling "lonely" and "unfulfilled" by her royal life -- and this made her even more determined to get back to LA, where she could be herself again. 

    "The big plan, for Meghan at least, was always LA," the source added.

  • That doesn't mean Harry's having an easy time, though.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    The source also went on to say that adjusting to life in the United States has been for Harry what adjusting to life in the UK was like for Meghan -- not necessarily the easiest transition ever.

    In fact, Harry apparently feels "lonely and directionless," and we can't quite blame him for that. It's a huge change to move to another continent, away from the only life he's ever known ... but hopefully, it'll get easier for him soon. 

  • It's been a really big couple of years for Meghan and Harry. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    And honestly, it's no wonder if both of them have felt out of sorts from time to time. Getting married, settling into life as newlyweds, having a baby, relocating to another country ... any one of these things would be a pretty big deal, but they've managed to squeeze it all into the past two years. We'd be more surprised if they weren't feeling overwhelmed about any of it! 

  • We're rooting for this couple. 

    Meghan Markle
    Jack Taylor/Getty Images

    While we're not sure if there was actually a conspiracy against Meghan, we totally get why she'd feel that way -- and obviously living in the UK was not a healthy situation for her or her little family. 

    It's definitely going to be interesting to see the way things play out as she and Harry get more and more settled into their lives in LA. Hopefully, it'll start feeling like home for all of them soon. 

