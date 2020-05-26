Reason Behind Meghan & Kate's Infamous Pre-Wedding Fight Has Reportedly Been Exposed

There's no denying it: There was a lot drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding. But perhaps the most talked-about piece of gossip surrounding the royal nuptials was a report about how Meghan made Kate Middleton cry during a rehearsal. What caused the Duchess of Cambridge to weep? For the longest time, nobody knew! Now, though, the cause of Meghan and Kate's fight reportedly has been revealed.

  • In November of 2018, a story came out saying Kate left Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid fitting in tears. 

    kate middleton, princess charlotte
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    The details surrounding Kate's supposed tears had something to do with a fitting involving Princess Charlotte -- but that's all anyone knew. No one in the royal family ever talked about the incident, and even royal insiders seemed to stop digging for details, especially because, after the wedding, Kate and Meghan were spotted out together, seemingly getting along.

  • Now, though, details have emerged. 

    kate middleton, princess charlotte, prince william, prince charles, camilla, doria ragland
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    As the case is with all royal gossip, we're taking this with a grain of salt, but it's interesting nonetheless. Here's what a supposed palace insider told Tatler recently:

    "It was a hot day and apparently there was a [fight] over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not. Kate, following protocol, felt that they should. Meghan didn't want them to."

    When it came time for the big day, Charlotte wasn't wearing tights.

  • The source also went on to say that, when it comes to manners, Kate always nails it. 

    meghan markle, kate middleton
    Simon M Bruty/Getty Images

    According to the source, Kate has "impeccable" manners, which is why Princess Charlotte may have been tights-less for Meghan's wedding. 

    "In the palace, you hear numerous stories of the staff saying so-and-so is a nightmare and behaves badly but you never hear that about Kate," the insider said. "Kate keeps her staff whereas Meghan doesn't. Doesn't that say everything?"

    Ouch!

  • There's a key detail to the story we should all keep in mind, though ...

    kate middleton, prince william, prince louis
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    Kate had just given birth to Prince Louis, and, as any mom will attest to, she was reportedly feeling a little extra weepy at the time. 

    Previously, sources told the Daily Telegraph: "Kate had only just given birth to her third child, Prince Louis, and was feeling quite ­emotional."

    In other words: Maybe Kate was crying at the drop of a hat at the time. 

  • Regardless of what happened, it sounds like things are on the up and up with the Cambridges and the Sussexes these days.

    kate middleton, prince william, prince harry, meghan markle
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    "There have clearly been some major problems in that relationship," royal reporter Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. "Last year wasn't a great year. But things have got better." Nicholl added that the couples have been chatting via video recently.

    Weddings and babies can always stress people out -- even royals, apparently. The important thing is that everyone gets over and moves on at some point, right?

