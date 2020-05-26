Meghan Markle's Diaries Could Be a 'Ticking Time Bomb' for the Royal Family

Nicole Fabian-Weber
She may have given up her personal Instagram account and closed down her lifestyle blog, but it sounds like Meghan Markle was still chronicling her life when she was a working member of the royal family. According to a new report, Meghan kept personal diaries when she was living in the UK full time, and if she decides to sell them, she'd never have to work another day in her life.

  • The Mirror is reporting that Meghan chronicled her life -- and possibly the goings-on of the royal family -- in a diary during her time as a working royal. 

    The source who claims this is -- of course -- anonymous, but the insider has noted that Meghan's diaries would be a treasure trove of dirt on the royal family because she was there during a particularly rocky time for the monarchy. In addition to the rift that developed between Harry and William, the Prince Andrew scandal also was unfolding.

  • And if Meghan decided to sell the supposed diaries? 

    It would make her a very rich woman. 

    "Meghan has always been a tremendous self-publicist," the insider said. "Her account of some of the more difficult times would worry everyone in the royal household." The source added that were Meghan to publish something like this, it could fetch her a paycheck to the tune of $150 million.

  • However, even with this juicy hearsay circulating, it appears unlikely Meghan would pull the trigger on something like this ... for now, at least.

    "The fact they may exist and could contain material to embarrass the royal family is enough to make anyone feel uncomfortable, even though right now there is no reason to believe she has plans to publish," the insider told the Mirror

    We must admit, although we would definitely read Meghan's diary, it would be seriously surprising if she went ahead with something like this.

  • Royal biographer Ingrid Seward has a theory, though. She thinks Meghan may be waiting to see what happens with her and Harry's upcoming biography. 

    "My feeling is [the upcoming biography] won’t be nearly as revelatory as we think," Seward said. "There might be a few titbits in it -- but what would be the point in the Sussexes giving away too much in this book when Meghan could write her own story?"

    “Michelle Obama got $59 million for her book deal, and Meghan could double or triple that," Seward added. "I think she'll hang out to write her own -- making the royal household far more nervous."

    Scandalous!

  • Even though it seems as if royal drama had a hand in Harry and Meghan stepping down, it's really hard to imagine Meghan publishing her personal diary.

    It certainly doesn't sound like Meghan enjoyed her time in the UK, and maybe the royal family could have been more welcoming, but at the end of the day, Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and others are Prince Harry's family. It's unlikely she would do that to him. 

    That said, $150 million. Wow. That's a lot of money.

