Meghan Markle's Diaries Could Be a 'Ticking Time Bomb' for the Royal Family

She may have given up her personal Instagram account and closed down her lifestyle blog, but it sounds like Meghan Markle was still chronicling her life when she was a working member of the royal family. According to a new report, Meghan kept personal diaries when she was living in the UK full time, and if she decides to sell them, she'd never have to work another day in her life.
The Mirror is reporting that Meghan chronicled her life -- and possibly the goings-on of the royal family -- in a diary during her time as a working royal.
And if Meghan decided to sell the supposed diaries?
However, even with this juicy hearsay circulating, it appears unlikely Meghan would pull the trigger on something like this ... for now, at least.
Royal biographer Ingrid Seward has a theory, though. She thinks Meghan may be waiting to see what happens with her and Harry's upcoming biography.
Even though it seems as if royal drama had a hand in Harry and Meghan stepping down, it's really hard to imagine Meghan publishing her personal diary.
