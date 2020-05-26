The British Royal Family's Net Worth, Ranked

Image: Dominic Lipinski/AFP via Getty Images



Dominic Lipinski/AFP via Getty Images The value of the entire royal family is worth an estimated -- and head-spinning -- $88 billion. That number includes their actual substantial assets, as well as the family's "value impact" on the British economy. (Who among us wouldn't punk down to travel to London and visit Kensington Palace just to see where Kate Middleton and Prince William live?) But what are individual members worth? A lot, obviously. Even the poorest of the principal royals live quite comfortably, thank ya very much. None of them, not even the ones who hold regular j-o-b's -- if we can actually call a nebulous job title like vice president of partnerships and strategy, given to someone with little actual finance experience, a real job -- are exactly forming an orderly queue to receive unemployment even during this time of uncertainty.

So just how did queen and the gang actually secure their royal bags?

Well, unless their name is Meghan Markle, they got it through a combination of mega-rich, old-money trust funds handed down and grown over decades; money-making duchies set up in the 1200s designed to keep queens and princes (and their dependents) flush with cash; yearly financial support from the queen (call it royal welfare); huge chunks of real estate, including country estates; historic art; jewels, and other possessions; and some actual jobs.

We gathered the 411 on the net worths of popular members of the royal household for y'all's enjoyment and inevitable envy. Although these are pretty solid estimates, we do have to wonder, though, somewhere in his tapestry-covered estate walls, Prince Charles is tee-heeing at the fact that we don't know the whole story. For example, we don't have any information about the royal family members' investment portfolios, private gifts, or the true extent of their real estate holdings.

But through publicly available information, leaked information, and solid estimates, experts have been able to cobble together a darn good idea of just how covered in cash these folks are. Here is what we know: