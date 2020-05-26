The British Royal Family's Net Worth, Ranked

Dominic Lipinski/AFP via Getty Images
The value of the entire royal family is worth an estimated -- and head-spinning -- $88 billion. That number includes their actual substantial assets, as well as the family's "value impact" on the British economy. (Who among us wouldn't punk down to travel to London and visit Kensington Palace just to see where Kate Middleton and Prince William live?)
But what are individual members worth? A lot, obviously. Even the poorest of the principal royals live quite comfortably, thank ya very much. None of them, not even the ones who hold regular j-o-b's -- if we can actually call a nebulous job title like vice president of partnerships and strategy, given to someone with little actual finance experience, a real job -- are exactly forming an orderly queue to receive unemployment even during this time of uncertainty.
So just how did queen and the gang actually secure their royal bags?
Well, unless their name is Meghan Markle, they got it through a combination of mega-rich, old-money trust funds handed down and grown over decades; money-making duchies set up in the 1200s designed to keep queens and princes (and their dependents) flush with cash; yearly financial support from the queen (call it royal welfare); huge chunks of real estate, including country estates; historic art; jewels, and other possessions; and some actual jobs.
We gathered the 411 on the net worths of popular members of the royal household for y'all's enjoyment and inevitable envy. Although these are pretty solid estimates, we do have to wonder, though, somewhere in his tapestry-covered estate walls, Prince Charles is tee-heeing at the fact that we don't know the whole story. For example, we don't have any information about the royal family members' investment portfolios, private gifts, or the true extent of their real estate holdings.
But through publicly available information, leaked information, and solid estimates, experts have been able to cobble together a darn good idea of just how covered in cash these folks are. Here is what we know:
15. Sarah Ferguson1
Net worth: $1 million
The mother of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has had a lot of financial ups and downs since her 1996 divorce. But between book deals for her memoirs and several childrens books, endorsements (Fergie, who was once cruelly nicknamed the Duchess of Pork by the ruthless British tabloids, was once the face of Weight Watchers), and a $20,000 yearly stipend from the queen, she's doing better than most of us. And despite her divorce, she still lives rent-free in the same home as Andrew, at the Royal Lodge.
13. Princess Eugenie2
Net worth: $5 million
Like her sister and BFF Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, who got married in a star-studded royal wedding in 2018, benefited from trust funds set up by the Queen Mother and her divorced parents, the Duke and Duchess of York. With a degree in politics, art history, and English literature, she has likewise earned a living, first as an auction manager in New York, and currently as a director at an art gallery.
14. Princess Beatrice3
Net worth: $5 million
Princess Beatrice, whose May wedding was postponed, got most of her money -- thanks to two trust funds. The first was set up by her great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, who died in 2002. The second was set up by her parents, the Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, when they divorced in 1996. She also has had several jobs in finance, but unlike Eugenie -- who married a mere tequila brand ambassador and former bar manager -- Beatrice is marrying a millionaire property developer (hottie Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi), so her net worth will surely rise.
12. Meghan Markle4
Net worth: $5 million
While she might not be a trust fund baby, Meghan amassed her personal fortune through her acting career, most notably appearing in seven seasons on the cable hit show, Suits, as a regular cast member. The duchess also has a number of roles in several movies under her belt, made money from her lifestyle website, and designed two fashion collections with a Canadian retailer. Her net worth is only going to rise now that she and Harry can make their own money.
10. Kate Middleton5
Net worth: $7-$10 million
Though Kate Middleton was not born into money, she certainly grew up swimming in it. Her parents were airline workers who started their own party supply business and proved to be savvy enough businesspeople to build their wealth well into the seven digits. Kate benefited from it, coming into her royal marriage with wealth -- mostly in cash. But since the queen gifted her and Prince William Amner Hall on the Sandringham Estate -- and she's raked in plenty of jewels for her personal collection -- she's now worth more.
11. Sophie Wessex6
Net worth: $10 million
Sophie was a PR consultant with her own firm before she married Prince Edward and became a countess, so she wasn't exactly broke. But we can guess that, at the very least, some of her money has come from not so reputable sources. In 2012, it was revealed that she had accepted an expensive jewelry set from the King of Bahrain, who had just tortured and killed pro-democracy protesters. (Yikes.) It's against royal rules to accept gifts that would seem to place the royal family under obligation to the donor, so we can only imagine the family's reaction.
9. Zara Tindall7
Net worth: $20 million
When Princess Anne had her kids, she liberated them from the constraints of royal rules by turning down titles for them, and her daughter, Zara Tindall, has been able to make money on her own ... big money. As an Olympic equestrian with a royal pedigree, Zara has landed several endorsement deals that have helped keep her and her former professional rugby player husband (he has his own wealth) very comfortable.
8. Princess Anne8
Net worth: $30 million
The queen's only daughter is known for her ballsy, no nonsense attitude (she famously once told off an armed man who was trying to kidnap her!), and for doing more engagements than just about anyone else in the family. Her money comes from a trust set up by her grandfather, King George VI, in the form of an annual stipend given to Princess Anne by the queen. In addition, Anne also gets some money from real estate -- including Gatscombe Park, a country residence the queen bought for her many years ago.
7. Prince Phillip9
Net worth: $30 million
Well, he definitely married money. Prince Phillip was born royal (Prince of Greece and Denmark) ... but was totally broke. He had little cash, no property, and no prospective throne since Greece had abolished monarchy. Over the years, Prince Phillip has amassed a small fortune compared to his wife, the queen. Part of this net worth comes from a $500,000 salary he got for carrying out royal duties before retiring in 2017.
6. Prince Harry10
Net worth: $40 million
Though there has been talk that Harry and Meghan have money woes, the man is lined with paper. Harry made the bulk of his fortune thanks to trust funds he received after the passing of his mom, Princess Diana -- who left him two trust funds -- and his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother. His bank account is only going to get fatter now that he and Meghan quit being working royals and can turn to Hollywood.
5. Prince William11
Net worth: $40 million
Prince Harry's big brother received the bulk of his money from the same sources Harry did: the estates of Princess Diana, and the Queen Mother. But even if Harry makes a cent in the private sector, William will likely always outearn him, because when Prince Charles becomes king, William will take over the Prince of Wales title -- which comes with the hefty earnings from the Duchy of Cornwall.
3. Prince Andrew12
Net worth: $45 million
The embattled Prince Andrew -- who stepped down as a working royal after a disastrous interview about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein -- was once worth $75 million. Nowadays, though, his fortune has dwindled a bit. The Duke of York's money comes from the King George VI trust, an annual stipend from the queen, his Royal Navy pension, and properties. How much of that net worth will be eaten away by fees for his attorneys and public relations rep? Andrew will likely need to keep defending himself against Epstein-related allegations, and he is also reportedly selling his $23 million Swiss chalet in order to pay an $8 million debt on it.
4. Prince Edward13
Net worth: $45 million
As the queen's youngest and much less problematic offspring, Prince Edward's worst offense is being a failed film producer, and, well, being rather boring. His wealth -- like that of his siblings -- was built off a trust set up by his grandfather, in addition to a stipend from this mother. Though his net worth is apparently identical to his brother, Andrew, Prince Edward doesn't seem like he'll be spending any of it on attorneys anytime soon -- so he'll likely keep his cash.
2. Prince Charles14
Net worth: $100 million-$400 million
Spoiler alert: Prince Charles was born into wealth as his mother is the queen, and she's pretty loaded. But Prince Charles is not doing to shabbily, and that's because as the Prince of Wales, he's entitled to the earnings of the Duchy of Cornwall, a medieval estate that includes real estate and agricultural holdings -- $28 million Charles uses to support himself and his family. He also owns Highgrove House, an estate in Gloucestershire that he bought in 1980 where William and Harry grew up, as well as a home in Wales.
1. Queen Elizabeth II15
Net Worth: $530 million
Shockingly, being this rich doesn't make the queen the richest person in Britain by far, but it does make her ridiculously rich all the same. The queen derives her fortune from property -- like Sandringham and Balmoral -- and annual earnings from the Duchy of Cornwall, and the Crown Estates. There is all her personal jewelry collection, artwork, and racing horses that adds to the queen's bag, too.
Bonus: The Real MVPs: Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis16
Worth: $9.6 billion
They haven't inherited any money yet (that we know of), and they haven't become working royals yet (How cute are their royal waves, and their clapping session above meant to honor health care workers?!) Despite all that, these cute Cambridge babies are worth some serious moeny, at least when it comes to their impact on the British economy, via memorabilia, copycat clothes, and toys bought by admirers. Princess Charlotte is estimated to be worth $5 billion, with big bro George's estimated net worth falling in the $3.6 billion range. As for little Louis, his estimated net worth trails both his siblings, coming in at a mere $1 billion.
Kid power!