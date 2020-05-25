15 Ways the Royal Kids are Preparing to Be Working Royals

Image: Splash News



Splash News The youngest members of the royal family may still be children, but that doesn't mean that they're not already being prepared for what their lives will look like when they grow up. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and baby Prince Louis are all being prepped for their future as working royals -- even though they're just 6, 5, and 2 right now. Although they won't officially be working royals for several years, Kate Middleton and Prince William are likely eager for them to join that rank of the family, especially now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped down as working royals. Someone's gotta help fill that gap so Kate and Will don't have to take care of everything on their own. Why not their kiddos?

Fortunately, the littlest royals are already stepping up in major ways, and they have been practically since birth. It's a little bit like when a child is born into a household with a prominent family business, and the parents start the kids out working at said business from a young age so they are primed to take it over when the time comes. Only in this instance, the royal kids really don't have much of a choice in the whole matter -- and also the family business is being head of state of the UK and a bunch of Commonwealth countries. Casual.

For Prince George, it's especially important to get him on the working royal track early, because a lot will be expected from him throughout his life. He'll be king one day -- just like his father -- and that's a whole different type of commitment and responsibility than his younger siblings will have even as regular working royals.

Here is how George, Charlotte, and Louis have been prepping to take over their own family business of being in a monarchy.