Prince William Said Becoming a Dad Was 'One of the Scariest' Moments of Life

Our whole life changes when we become a parent and there really is not a fool-proof way to be ready for it. We can read all the books and talk to all our friends about their experiences, but honestly until we're in that position, the full reality doesn't quite hit. It can have a major impact on our mental health.
Prince William is opening up about the impact becoming a father had on his mental health.
According to PEOPLE, BBC One is releasing a new documentary titled Football, Prince William and our Mental Health which will air on May 28 in the UK. The 37-year-old prince is dad to three kids, 6-year-old Prince George, 5-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 2-year-old Prince Louis. In the new film, Prince William opened up about fatherhood saying, "having children is the biggest life-changing moment."
The film also takes a look into the life of UK soccer star, Marvin Sordell.
The soccer star shares his own mental health story of battling depression and how growing up without a father shaped his life. Both he and Prince William share stories about their life, they empathize together, and help break the silence of men's mental health struggles—which is the goal of the film.
"The film will also tell the stories of men from across the country who have been affected by, or are currently experiencing mental health issues.," the BBC says about the upcoming documentary.
The documentary followed The Duke of Cambridge over the course of a full year.
Prince William has been a champion for better mental health services for years and this film serves as a continuation of the discussion started with the Heads Up campaign across British soccer. It highlights many prominent soccer stars, including the famous players and managers. It also follows other men who have been impacted by mental health struggles throughout the UK.
And Prince William gets especially candid – both about parenthood and losing his mom, Princess Diana.
During a conversation with Sordell, Prince William shares how the death of his mother when he was just a child was connected to his mental health when he became a dad. "Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is . . . I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life, and that is like you say, your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds," William shared.
Both Sordell and Prince William opened up and discussed the challenges of becoming a dad.
In the film, Sordell says that when it comes to becoming a dad, he "found it really tough." Prince William felt this sentiment too and says he leans on his wife, The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. "Me and Catherine, particularly, we support each other, and we go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together."
Prince William adds, "I can completely relate to what you’re saying about children coming along — it’s one of the most amazing moments of life, but it’s also one of the scariest."
It's so important to continue this conversation, mental health in fatherhood isn't often discussed, and Prince William sharing his own story will have a big, positive impact.
