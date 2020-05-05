Jill Duggar's Husband Grew a Lockdown Mustache & Fans Have Conflicting Feelings

In early May, Jill shared a social media picture Derick with their two kids on his back. She was celebrating him finishing his second year of law school and at that time, Derick was clean-shaven. There were no hints of his decision to grow out the hair on his face.

But, just a few days later, on May 8th Jill shared another photo, this time of just Derick, and there was a hint of a "five-o'clock shadow" with a little bit more shadow on his upper lip. This was the first clue that he was going to grow out just a mustache.