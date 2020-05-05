Jill Duggar's Husband Grew a Lockdown Mustache & Fans Have Conflicting Feelings

We
know that facial hair comes and goes in the ebb and flow of fashion. Right now,
with the whole world health thing, we don't have as much control over what our
appearance looks like. Many of us still live in places that haven't yet opened up
the salons and other appearance-based business. And so, we're kind of roughing
it – or trying new looks because we're not really going into the office right
now either.
-
Jill Duggar's husband, Derick Dillard, is giving a new look a try.
We've seen the members of the Duggar family change their appearance over the years. Some have surprisingly cut their hair; others have ventured into more sophisticated makeup and outfits. And it looks like Derick Dillard is trying a new facial hair look.
Derick Dillard has grown a mustache.
-
We've seen the mustache grow in social media pictures.
In early May, Jill shared a social media picture Derick with their two kids on his back. She was celebrating him finishing his second year of law school and at that time, Derick was clean-shaven. There were no hints of his decision to grow out the hair on his face.
But, just a few days later, on May 8th Jill shared another photo, this time of just Derick, and there was a hint of a "five-o'clock shadow" with a little bit more shadow on his upper lip. This was the first clue that he was going to grow out just a mustache.
-
-
On May 17th, we got a good look at Derick's mustache, and it was clear he was growing it out.
Derick posted a photo to his Instagram account to wish Jill a happy birthday. The post was a photo slide with three pictures, the first we saw that Derick had grown out a mustache, and the last slide it was even more clear that the hair under his nose was intentional as it was the only unshaven part.
At that time, people commented on his mustache because it's really hard to ignore. However, most comments that were posted were used to wish Jill a happy birthday.
-
But Jill posted a new photo, and Derick's facial hair was fully featured.
-
-
To each their own, for sure, and right now is a great time to try new things, but fans were conflicted.
-
Not everyone hated the look, and there were some comments of support.
Share this Story