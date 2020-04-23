Kate Middleton Hints Prince George Has the Same Creepy Obsession as Any Other 6-Year Old

According to a 2015 BBC article, a fear of snakes is one of the most common fears around the world. During a study, the researchers were intrigued by this and sought out to find out if fear of snakes is something we're born with, and it turns out kids don't have an innate fear of this creature, but it seems to develop later on.

Fear researcher Judy DeLoache, from the University of Virginia, told BBC that one of the most common and intense fears in the world is that of a snake.

"While we find differential responses to snakes early on, meaning they are special, it doesn't seem to be related to fear early in development," DeLoache said to the BBC. "It's possible that paying more attention to something might make fear learning easier later on. It facilitates fear learning."