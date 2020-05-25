15 Things To Know About Harry & Meghan's $18 Million Temporary Home in LA

Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images



Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images As soon as the news emerged that Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles, the speculation began as to where, exactly, they'd set up. Soon, there was talk that they had bought a home in Malibu or were staying there, among other places. We were all wrong. Now it's been confirmed: They're staying at an $18 million mansion belonging to movie and TV tycoon Tyler Perry, whose Madea movies and other projects have made him a power player in Hollywood. Perry is hardly ever there, as he spends most of his time clear across the country in Atlanta, Georgia. The 24,545-square-foot home, spread out over 22 acres, is of course beautiful and so well-suited to Harry and Meghan's present moment and reality in so many ways. It's the perfect hideaway for a couple just trying to piece their lives back together after leaving the royal family.

What do Meghan and Harry need most right now? A secure place far away from prying eyes where they can settle as they continue to search for a place to call their own. This home definitely fits the bill, with a remote and low-key location literally above the city of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is a very different from Windsor, a place across the pond where the couple lived most of the time at Frogmore Cottage -- or even fellow big city London. As they venture out here and there, whether to walk the dog or deliver food to the needy, it must be comforting to come home to a place that's basically a hideaway.

Financially, too, it must be a relief. Though it's not been confirmed, our bet is that they're bunking down at Tyler's house rent-free. After all, they just began paying back restoration done at Frogmore Cottage, to the tune of $21,780 a month. Harry and Meghan have money, but something tells us that their bank account isn't deep enough to pay rent in two places.

Whatever the case, we're glad that they have a safe and beautiful place for themselves and Archie. Here are 15 things that we know about the hilltop house.