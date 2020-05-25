15 Things To Know About Harry & Meghan's $18 Million Temporary Home in LA

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
As soon as the news emerged that Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles, the speculation began as to where, exactly, they'd set up. Soon, there was talk that they had bought a home in Malibu or were staying there, among other places.
We were all wrong.
Now it's been confirmed: They're staying at an $18 million mansion belonging to movie and TV tycoon Tyler Perry, whose Madea movies and other projects have made him a power player in Hollywood. Perry is hardly ever there, as he spends most of his time clear across the country in Atlanta, Georgia.
The 24,545-square-foot home, spread out over 22 acres, is of course beautiful and so well-suited to Harry and Meghan's present moment and reality in so many ways. It's the perfect hideaway for a couple just trying to piece their lives back together after leaving the royal family.
What do Meghan and Harry need most right now? A secure place far away from prying eyes where they can settle as they continue to search for a place to call their own. This home definitely fits the bill, with a remote and low-key location literally above the city of Los Angeles.
Los Angeles is a very different from Windsor, a place across the pond where the couple lived most of the time at Frogmore Cottage -- or even fellow big city London. As they venture out here and there, whether to walk the dog or deliver food to the needy, it must be comforting to come home to a place that's basically a hideaway.
Financially, too, it must be a relief. Though it's not been confirmed, our bet is that they're bunking down at Tyler's house rent-free. After all, they just began paying back restoration done at Frogmore Cottage, to the tune of $21,780 a month. Harry and Meghan have money, but something tells us that their bank account isn't deep enough to pay rent in two places.
Whatever the case, we're glad that they have a safe and beautiful place for themselves and Archie. Here are 15 things that we know about the hilltop house.
Harry & Meghan's Move Was *Not* Arranged by Oprah
When it was discovered that Harry and Meghan were staying at his home, many thought their mutual friend, Oprah Winfrey, had arranged it. But Oprah bestie and CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King said that was not the case. "Oprah didn't hook that up," she told Entertainment Tonight. "Harry and Meghan know people. Tyler knows people. Oprah knows people, but she did not make that connection for Harry and Meghan to live in Tyler's house."
Tyler Perry Built It From Scratch
Tyler, who is worth $600 million, bought the 22 acres of land that the house sits on for $4.3 million in 2004. Although he hoped to sell the site, he later went ahead and built the mansion, though he mostly lives and works in Atlanta, where he built a vast studio in 2015. It's a good thing for Meghan and Harry, because it meant that the house was empty when they needed it.
A Hiker Once Got Lost There
This is the front of the house, which Tyler photographed when a lost hiker found his way near the back of the property before help arrived. Minus the fire truck and police cars, it's a great reward for using a full tank of gas traveling from the front gate (surely there is a huge gate). Truly a house that is on this grand of a scale is something that Harry, in particular, is used to.
It's Got a Grand Entrance
Here's an even better view of the front of the house, which reveals that though it is in a contemporary style, it has very slight elements of Tuscan style built in -- like the roof beams, columns, and Italian cypress tree. (So beautiful, and very California.) There's an enormous wrought iron gate that seems to cover the front door with equally big stone urn decorations on either side of the steps leading up to it.
Harry & Meghan Installed Extra Security Measures
While the home seems pretty private, it's also near the Beverly Drive Franklin Canyon Connector Trail, a hiking hot spot that recently reopened to a locked down public ready to go outside. Hikers would be able to see directly into the property, so the couple installed screens to shield the affected area from looky-loos and their phone cameras. Given that paps once lowered a helicopter onto the grounds of a home they were renting and took pictures of their bedroom, this is a no-brainer.
The Garden Views Are Pretty Endless
In another area of the garden, stone paths wind around manicured trees. Tyler posted this picture to show preparations underway for a couple of parties he was hosting, and although that's not likely something Harry and Meghan will be doing anytime soon, they can just enjoy the foliage and even have their own private outdoor meals here.
The Home Is in an Ultra-Exclusive Neighborhood
The gated hilltop neighborhood of Beverly Ridge Estates has just 14 homes, an area real estate agent told the Daily Mail TV, the outlet which broke the story of Meghan and Harry's temporary home. Renting there -- if someone could even find a place for rent among so few properties -- would cost between $20,000 to $40,000 a month, and buying in means plunking down around $16 million.
Meghan & Harry Recently Gave a Peek Inside
Since their London days, the couple has been working with Crisis Text Line, a global nonprofit that offers free mental health texting. They recently joined the U.S. branch's Zoom staff meeting as a surprise, and one member took a photo (Meghan and Harry kinda look less-than-thrilled about the pic), which shows a wood-panelled wall, painting, and a pair of small black lamps.
Home Office
Dayum! Tyler has really outfitted his home with some serious embellishments -- including, yup, wood panelling on the walls of his study -- just as we saw in Meghan and Harry's Zoom video screenshot. We can't help but wonder if this is the room that they were in during their video chat. The reddish brown light thrown by lamps in both pictures is the same, so hmmmm..
The Bathrooms Are Huge
We know that the home is 24,545 square feet, but this picture of one of the 12 bathrooms really brings that number home. Yes, this is a bathroom ... a bathroom with a hot tub surrounded by columns, elaborate lighting fixtures, and a grand double door. (Where does it go, Tyler's room? His even bigger walk-in closet?) Now that we've seen this much, we want to see the rest.
The Kitchen Is Amazing
We all know Meghan Markle is fond of cooking. We've heard about how she and Harry were making a roast chicken at home when he popped the question, and she's talked about her banana bread and other things she enjoys making. We can only imagine the fun she's having in this gorgeous kitchen, complete with twin ranges and ovens that are likely seeing a lot more action these days. Like Tyler, Meghan's fond of affirmations and uplifting quotes, so we wonder what she has written on the chalkboard.
President Obama Once Visited
Harry and Meghan's temporary pad isn't just a pretty place with lots of space. It's also got some history. In 2015, President Obama visited Tyler at home, and someone took this shot of the two of them in the home's library. This massive space is not only filled with books and features a lovely rug, but also a pair of chairs (shown) that once belonged to President Lincoln.
Artwork Galore
Here's another look at the home's extensive library, lined with beautifully bound books. So if Harry and Meghan are bookworms, this is the place to go -- but it's also got a lot of artwork in it, as does the rest of the house. There's plenty to look at and read during this time when, like so many of us, the couple is staying put and keeping safe.
It's Got a Great Pool
In 2015, Tyler threw a massive Christening party for his son, Aman -- complete with a temporary church built on the property! -- and posted this picture of the pool area being prepared for the occasion. We can imagine Meghan and Harry getting a good workout in by doing laps around the pool and talking about their future plans while watching the night sky after Archie's down for the night.
There's a Lake in the Back
This house really has everything. No wonder Harry and Meghan chose it to shelter in place! With so many ammenities, it's like not being restricted at all. Behind the house is a small lake with a gazebo, which Tyler uses to pray away his worries. We agree that it's a great spot for all things spiritual, but it also seems big enough to go around on a walk or a jog.